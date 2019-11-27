Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey 2019-2023 | Adoption of Digital Manufacturing for Paper Production to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/27/2019 | 10:01pm EST

The paper manufacturing market in Turkey is expected to post a CAGR of more than 2% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191127005531/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled paper manufacturing market in Turkey 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled paper manufacturing market in Turkey 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

End-user industries such as F&B, cosmetics, and consumer goods are exhibiting a strong demand for paper-based packaging products. This is due to benefits such as ease of handling, durability, and biodegradability offered by paper-based packaging products. Also, paper-based packaging products offer a higher degree of aesthetic appeal, increased product differentiation and brand awareness among consumers. Hence, the growing population and increasing demand for F&B and consumer goods, will boost the growth of the paper manufacturing market in Turkey during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31843

As per Technavio, the adoption of digital manufacturing for paper production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey: Adoption of Digital Manufacturing for Paper Production

Vendors in the market are increasingly adopting the latest technologies such as remote mill automation and forestry monitoring drones. These technologies are improving the value chain of the paper production process and helping users capture and analyze data from various machines and products in the paper manufacturing process. Also, the adoption of analytics and big data is helping manufacturers to identify bottlenecks in the production process, thereby improving the decision-making process and reducing production downtimes. This trend of digitization among vendors is expected to boost the growth of the paper manufacturing market during the forecast period.

“Rise in demand for lightweight materials and the growing preference for circular economy due to increasing investments in paper recycling and rising environmental concerns will further boost market growth during the forecast period,” says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

Paper Manufacturing Market in Turkey: Segmentation Analysis

This market report segments the paper manufacturing market in Turkey by product (paperboard, tissue paper, printing and writing papers, and others).

The paperboard segment led the market in 2018, followed by tissue paper, printing and writing papers, and other paper segments respectively. During the forecast period, the paperboard segment is expected to maintain its dominance over the market. This is due to growing demand from the F&B, electronics, cosmetics, and healthcare industries.

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Customer Landscape

Geographical Segmentation

  • Geographic comparison
  • Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
10:43pMACQUARIE TELECOM : Haoma Mining Recent Activities Updated November 28, 2019
PU
10:29pWYNN RESORTS : settles with pension funds over sex allegations
AQ
10:27pApollo Global sweetens bid for Tech Data in $6 billion deal
RE
10:21pSMARTPHONE BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Apple, Samsung, LG, Huawei, OnePlus, LG & Google Pixel Cell Phone Deals Listed by Retail Egg
BU
10:08pGALILEE ENERGY : AGM Managing Director's Presentation 28 November 2019
PU
10:08pGALILEE ENERGY : Voting & Proxy Results 28 November 2019
PU
10:03pAIR NEW ZEALAND : statement on Erebus 40th anniversary
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Consolidated Financial Statements for the Second Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
PU
10:03pJAPAN EXCHANGE : Notice Regarding Approval of Matters Related to Acquisition of Treasury Stock and the Cancellation of Treasury Stock
PU
10:01pCARBONITE INVESTORS ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates Sale of CARB and Tender Offer and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil trader IMMS sues Lebanon's BankMed for $1 billion - court filing
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : EXCLUSIVE: Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources
3ACRUX LIMITED : ACRUX : Investor Presentation Opens in a new Window
4WESTPAC BANKING CORPORATION : WESTPAC BANKING : Australia's Westpac to refund people who bought shares before ..
5IOCHPE MAXION : Notice to the Market – Change in the Executive Board

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group