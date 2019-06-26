Paper Mill Playhouse : Takes Lead in Creating Musical Theatre Common Pre-Screen Process for Students Nationwide in Partnership with Acceptd and Top Tier University Musical Theatre Programs

MILLBURN, N.J., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, is pleased to announce a partnership with online arts platform Acceptd and top tier university musical theatre programs to introduce universal criteria for video submissions known as the Musical Theatre Common Pre-Screen.

"Since 2015, we have seen a 66% increase in total submissions to musical theatre programs working with Acceptd," shared Don Hunter, co-founder at Acceptd. Hunter adds, "With the increased number of high school seniors applying to and auditioning for college/university musical theatre programs, a need for institutions to vet applicants early in their senior year was created and that's one way Acceptd supports these programs." For almost a decade, colleges have turned to digital pre-screen auditions to help balance the enormous influx of applicants and to determine which applicants will be invited to audition in person.

Kaitlin Hopkins, Head of Musical Theatre at Texas State University, added "Until now colleges and universities each created school-specific guidelines that would leave students applying to multiple schools with stress, confusion, and the need to create dozens of media files."

"We identified this issue in Paper Mill Playhouse's College Prep program where students reported having to create more than 30 media files to submit audition videos to eight schools," remarked Mark S. Hoebee, Producing Artistic Director at Paper Mill Playhouse. "We knew we had the capacity to positively impact these college applicants. The promotion of arts education and supporting the greater musical theater community, as core to our mission gave us the motivation to facilitate guidelines with universities across the nation to relieve some of the stress on graduating seniors and provide the most inclusive process among musical theater programs."

In meetings initiated by Paper Mill Playhouse and held in New York City and Chicago, Paper Mill and Acceptd facilitated a conversation among key colleges and universities to craft common guidelines for all musical theatre pre-screen auditions. "These universal criteria are intended to streamline the digital pre-screen process while keeping with current industry standards for auditioning musical theatre performers," Stephen Agosto, Senior Manager, Artistic Engagement at Paper Mill, described. Paper Mill will continue the conversation by launching the "Dance" portion of the pre-screen in time for the 20-21 audition cycle.

As one of the nation's leading professional theaters and recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, Paper Mill Playhouse has a well-earned reputation for launching both performers and shows to Broadway. In addition to being a pioneer in the not-for-profit regional theater movement, Paper Mill Playhouse is home to a nationally recognized center for musical theater education and artist training with outreach programs that impact thousands of students each year. Paper Mill College Prep is supported by Harmony Helper (http://harmonyhelperapp.com/).

Schools that have adopted the Musical Theatre Common Pre-Screen criteria:

Boston Conservatory at Berklee

at Carnegie Mellon University

Coastal Carolina University

College-Conservatory of Music, University of Cincinnati

Elon University

Indiana University

Ithaca College

Missouri State University*

Montclair State University *

* Pace University

Pennsylvania State University

Rider University

Shenandoah Conservatory

Texas Christian University

Texas State University

Texas Tech University

The University of Alabama

University of North Carolina Greensboro

University of Oklahoma , Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre

, Weitzenhoffer School of Musical Theatre Wright State University *



*do not require a digital pre-screen, but use the criteria here for digital submissions

New "Musical Theatre Common Pre-Screen" guidelines: CLICK HERE

Universities seeking more information or to join the schools listed, contact Stephen Agosto, SAgosto@PaperMill.org

For images or logo sheet to include with your story please: CLICK HERE

PAPER MILL PLAYHOUSE, a not-for-profit arts organization under the direction of Mark S. Hoebee (Producing Artistic Director), Michael Stotts (Managing Director), recipient of the Regional Theatre Tony Award, is one of the country's leading regional theaters. Paper Mill Playhouse programs are made possible, in part, by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Paper Mill Playhouse is a member of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, the Council of Stock Theatres, and the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. For additional information, please visit www.papermill.org.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paper-mill-playhouse-takes-lead-in-creating-musical-theatre-common-pre-screen-process-for-students-nationwide-in-partnership-with-acceptd-and-top-tier-university-musical-theatre-programs-300875799.html

SOURCE Paper Mill Playhouse