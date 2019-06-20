PaperWorks : Hosts Carton Technology Training

The two-day event covered carton making, converting, and a comprehensive tour of the PaperWorks Kitchener plant.

For the 10th consecutive year, PaperWorks hosted its renowned carton technology training for customers. The two-day event took attendees through an end-to-end comprehensive journey into paperboard, packaging development, and carton making. Representatives from leading North American companies and top PaperWorks talent attended the event.

PaperWorks carton technology training is a dynamic classroom-style program where attendees learn everything from the very basics of paperboard and paper making, to the art of packaging development, design innovation, folding cartons, converting and finishing. Other popular topics covered are cost savings opportunities in packaging and the impact of the carton making process in the customer’s packing line. Carton technology training is conducted in a PaperWorks packaging facility providing attendees with various networking opportunities and a complete PaperWorks experience.

“We believe in creating value for our customers. Value comes in many forms such as innovation, sustainability, quality and industry leading programs like our carton technology training. As a purpose-driven organization, this commitment embodies our company purpose of delivering positive experiences and innovative solutions. We deliver value with transparency and collaboration, which our customers appreciate. This is what differentiates us in the industry,” said Nirav Shah, Senior Director of Sales for PaperWorks and executive coach for carton technology training.

Excellent reviews and increased demand have made carton technology training very popular among industry experts who seek to learn more about the paperboard packaging industry. “We conduct these events two to three times a year, reaching over 75 customers each year,” added Shah. “After 10 years of sharing our knowledge and best practices, our carton technology training has become the benchmark in our industry.”

Planning is underway for the Fall 2019 program, for more information please contact brand@paperwrks.com.

About PaperWorks

PaperWorks is a leading, integrated North American full-service provider of recycled paperboard and specialized folding cartons for packaging applications. The company specializes in providing innovative folding carton solutions for a wide variety of market sectors including food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and medical devices, and is also known for its market differentiating sustainable paperboard products and state-of-the art, extended color gamut printing capabilities.

PaperWorks has invested in state-of-the-art technology over the past three years to upgrade its paperboard mills and folding carton converting plants and be at the forefront of innovation and market differentiation. The company is committed to the highest sustainability and procurement standards. Product certifications include the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) and 100% Recycled Paperboard Alliance (RPA100). For more information, please visit: www.paperworksindustries.com.

