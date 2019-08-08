Papillon : Result of AGM

Papillon Holdings plc / Index: LSE / Epic: PPHP / Sector: Investment
8 August 2019
Papillon Holdings Plc
('Papillon' or 'the Company')
Result of AGM
Management of Papillon Holdings plc, the London listed investment company, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed.
