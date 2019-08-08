Log in
Papillon : Result of AGM

08/08/2019 | 07:05am EDT

Papillon Holdings plc / Index: LSE / Epic: PPHP / Sector: Investment

8 August 2019

Papillon Holdings Plc

('Papillon' or 'the Company')

Result of AGM

Management of Papillon Holdings plc, the London listed investment company, is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held yesterday, all resolutions were duly passed.

** ENDS **

For further information visit http://papillonholdingsplc.comor contact the following:

Charles Tatnall

Papillon Holdings plc

info@papillonholdingsplc.com

Isabel de Salis

St Brides Partners Limited

info@stbridespartners.co.uk

Disclaimer

Papillon Holdings plc published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 11:04:13 UTC
