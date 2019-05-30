Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Papua New Guinea Elects James Marape as Prime Minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 03:00am BST

By Rhiannon Hoyle

SYDNEY--Papua New Guinea has elected influential lawmaker James Marape to succeed Peter O'Neill as prime minister.

Mr. O'Neill, who led the resource-rich but tumultuous Pacific nation for seven years, said Sunday that he was stepping down following weeks of political turmoil and government defections over his handling of various budget and health crises.

Mr. Marape was among those who defected to political opponents over a contentious multibillion-dollar gas project signed in April with France's Total and America's Exxon Mobil. He returned to the ruling coalition after Mr. O'Neill's resignation.

Write to Rhiannon Hoyle at rhiannon.hoyle@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION -0.62% 72.16 Delayed Quote.5.82%
TOTAL -1.44% 46.835 Real-time Quote.1.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aTaking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
03:35aTaking aim at U.S., China says provoking trade disputes is 'naked economic terrorism'
RE
03:32aBOJ policymaker warns against 'reckless' easing to reach price goal
RE
03:31aOil prices gain after fall in U.S. crude inventories
RE
03:20aNew Zealand unveils spending boost in 'wellbeing' budget; cuts 2019 growth forecast
RE
03:09aJapan business lobby urges sales tax hike to proceed as planned
RE
03:08aFCA, Renault face tall odds delivering on cost-cutting promises in merger
RE
03:07aBOJ's Sakurai warns against 'reckless' easing to hit price goal
RE
03:00aPapua New Guinea Elects James Marape as Prime Minister
DJ
02:34aABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Private house approvals fall in April (Media Release)
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : 737 MAX may not return to service until August - IATA head
2CHEVRON CORPORATION : EXXON SHAREHOLDERS REJECT RESOLUTIONS ON CLIMATE AND SEPARATING CEO: chairman
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Boeing aims for first flight of 777X in late June - sources
4AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon Textract
5WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : EXCLUSIVE: Disney CEO says it will be 'difficult' to film in Georgia if abortion l..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About