Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Papua New Guinea flags talks with Exxon on $13 billion gas expansion hit impasse

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 11:05pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Exxon Mobil Corp is seen at the Rio Oil and Gas Expo and Conference in Rio de Janeiro

Papua New Guinea's petroleum minister flagged on Friday that talks with Exxon Mobil Corp tied to a $13 billion gas expansion had reached an impasse as the U.S. oil giant was unwilling to negotiate on the country's terms.

The state's negotiating team had set out draft terms for negotiations on developing the P'nyang gas field, which Petroleum Minister Kerenga Kua said were in line with international standards and would ensure a "fair deal" for PNG.

"It is disappointing Exxon has refused to even consider these terms and we urge them to reconsider their position," Kua said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

Exxon Mobil's PNG spokesman was not immediately available to comment.

The P'nyang agreement is one of two agreements needed for Exxon and its partners Total, Oil Search and Santos Ltd to go ahead with a $13 billion plan to double LNG exports from PNG.

The other agreement, the Papua LNG pact, was sealed with Total in September.

(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 2.41% 69.67 Delayed Quote.2.17%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.19% 63.62 Delayed Quote.12.23%
OIL SEARCH LIMITED -0.97% 7.16 End-of-day quote.2.79%
SANTOS LIMITED -1.62% 7.89 End-of-day quote.48.54%
TOTAL 0.19% 48.855 Real-time Quote.5.79%
WTI -0.26% 58.17 Delayed Quote.25.31%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:32pBASE RESOURCES : 22/11/2019 Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder - Bank of America (210.0 KiB) View Document
PU
11:32pSEE : Appointment of Independent Financial Adviser
PU
11:31pTesla unveils first-ever electric pickup truck
RE
11:22pGENERAL ANNOUNCEMENT : :Update of Construction Order Book
PU
11:17pWRAP TECHNOLOGIES : Santa Cruz Sheriff's Office Rolls Out Wrap Technologies' BolaWrap
PU
11:13pPANASONIC : to speed up site integrations globally for restructuring
AQ
11:07pTRULY INTERNATIONAL : Results announcement for the nine months ended 30 september 2019
PU
11:07pKATO HONG KONG : Interim results announcement for the six months ended 30 september 2019
PU
11:07pCANSINO BIOLOGICS : Voluntary announcement - national medical products administration accepts new drug application for quadra-valent meningococcal conjugate vaccine
PU
11:07pPOLY CULTURE : Renewal of continuing connected transactions for 2020 to 2022 and notice of the 2019 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORPORATION : CHARLES SCHWAB IN TALKS TO BUY SMALLER RIVAL TD AMERITRADE: CNBC
2HENKEL AG & CO. KGAA : EXCLUSIVE: Unilever, Henkel and buyout funds eye bids for Coty's $7 billion beauty bran..
3Oil falls from two-month high as U.S.-China trade doubts dominate
4Asian shares recover from three-week lows but trade deal worries limit gains
5AURORA CANNABIS INC. : AURORA CANNABIS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group