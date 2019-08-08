|
Par Technology : August 2019 Investor Presentation
08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT
1
Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Safe Harbor Disclosure
This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities
Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements appear throughout this presentation, including express or implied forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding anticipated financial performance, customer and product opportunities, and assumptions as to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this presentation. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, include delays in new product development and/or product introduction, changes in customer product and service demands, concentration of revenues from a small group of customers, product and service competition, risks associated with our ongoing internal investigation into possible violations of the FCPA and similar laws, including sanctions, fines or remedial measures that may be imposed by the DOJ or SEC, additional expenses related to remedial measures, risks associated with our identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and any other failure to maintain effective internal controls, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.
Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved
PAR Overview
PAR Technology Corporation
PAR Overview
PAR Technology is a POS technology provider in the midst of a software/SaaS transformation
For over a generation PAR has supplied POS terminals to the world's largest restaurant organizations
That proven success has paved the way for PAR to now be the leading cloud POS SaaS solution to Tier 1 QSR/Fast Casual restaurants -dramatically changing PAR's financial profile
PAR's hardware terminals still command leading market share, Our cloud software solution-Brink- is growing at more than 40% year-over-year with extremely low churn
Within Brink there are a number of levers to increase MRR, including the introduction of payment services
PAR also operates a strategic legacy Government Services Business delivering double digit contract margins
Leader Across Hospitality and Government
|
1.7x
|
10%
|
75%
|
55%
|
Book to Bill Ratio
|
Operating Margin
|
Revenue from
|
Fixed Price or
|
06/30/2019
|
06/30/2019
|
Prime Contacts
|
T&M Contract
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Our Vision
|
|
As measured by:
|
To be the number one
|
- Revenue
|
food service
|
- Locations
|
transaction platform in
|
- Churn
|
the world by 2030.
|
- NPS
|
|
- ARPU
|
|
- Partners
|
We will get there by constantly
focusing on how we can SERVEour customers
|
We believe our ambition is only limited by our ability to attract and retain great talent
|
It's a big market that's only growing
BrinkAnd POSAPIis
Marketplacethe hub
|
Our Market Today
|
Source: Technomic 2017.
-
Restaurant segmentation breakdown: Tier 1 (concepts with 2,000+ sites), tier 2(101-1,999), tier 3 (2-100), and tier 4 (1).
x
Current ARPU ~ $1,906
Our Market Tomorrow - Units
-
QSR
-
Fast casual
-
Table Service
-
Fine Dining
-
Virtual kitchens
-
International
-
….
There are currently 6.5 Million Restaurants Globally who utilize a POS System
Our Market Tomorrow - ARPU
Average Monthly Price Per Category
$180
$160
$140
$120
$100
$80
$60
$40
$20
$0
Highlights
Existing Products
Existing Products enhanced through organic growth or partnering
Net New Offering
Monthly List Price
And we've learned from
the mistakes of others
(and some of our own)
But it all starts with our customers…how do we SERVEthem better
The market is coming our way
Restaurants are now digital first and we have THE solution that addresses those needs while not losing site of their daily operations
Our Ambition is Rooted in Reality
Today
-
Brink scaling, but not growing as fast as it once was
-
Technical debt
-
Perception that we're hardware running software
-
Strong customer interest, poor execution
-
Competition coming from both up and down market
Tomorrow
-
Product led organization, able to develop AND release software regularly
-
Refresh management with an obsession on high quality product and service
-
Ambitions well beyond POS
-
Partnerships, M&A and continued innovation
-
Obsessive focus on ROIC and rigor around capital allocation
Our Priorities
Get our customers to be raving fans be delivering the best POS experience
Expand our market share within each restaurant through our partnership program or M&A
Expand our TAM by adding new product offerings and growing into new vertical (e.g. table service)
Never losing site of point 1
Brink POS Takeaways
We look to SERVE our customers
Our ambition is only limited by our ability to attract and retain talent
We are in the very early innings of a generational change in restaurant operations
We have THE product to be THE player in this transformation
We're building the foundation to become the #1
player in the space now
Where are we Today?
A Leading Software POS Business
-
High-growthSaaS business with significant opportunity to leverage existing Tier 1 QSR relationships and multi-decade incumbencies
-
Cloud-basedportfolio of software applications designed for multi-unit restaurants
-
Despiteunder-investment relative to well-capitalized competitors, Brink has attained a position of market leadership among cloud-based restaurant management SaaS solutions
-
The only cloud POS solution to be implemented at multiple brands with 1,000+ restaurants
-
Merchant services offering, launching inmid-2019, provides a credible lever for growth - an area where competitors have driven 3x ARPU
-
Mobile ordering, loyalty and other integrations drive restaurant revenue and efficiency
-
Large corporate and franchisee wins provide strong ARR visibility
Key Customers and Statistics
Brink Growth
Site Bookings
12000
10000
8000
6000
4000
2000
0
Brink Restaurant Management Technology Stack
|
Multiple Levers for Growth
Merchant Services Opportunity
Billions
of Dollars
Credit Card
Transactions
Annually
-
PAR'smarket-leading POS products sit close to billions of dollars of credit card transactions
-
PAR has rolled out an EMV payments solution, PAR Pay, to select customers to initiate payments dialogue
-
PAR Pay provides a natural entry point into margin accretive merchant services
Mid-Tier and Table Service Expansion
Domestic Market Breakdown - sites per category
PAR's Core Business:
Hardware Overview
PAR Technology Corporation
CORE Overview
Decades long history of best-in-class POS terminals
-
CORE provides POS hardware and support services to restaurant operators, primarilyblue-chip QSRs
-
40+ years of experience serving the restaurant industry has created longstanding relationships and deep institutional knowledge
-
Software-agnosticPOS platform supports on-premise and cloud (e.g., Brink SaaS) deployment models
-
Market-leadingpenetration across the biggest names in domestic QSR
60% Site Penetration Within Key Logos
An Industry-Leading POS Hardware Business With Massive Penetration in Major Accounts
CORE Overview
PAR Technology's CORE segment provides POS hardware terminals to QSR chains
-
Offering includes POS hardware terminals, peripherals,on-premise software solutions, and related support services
-
The Company designs and assembles CORE hardware internally, while leveraging a large community of domestic and international suppliers
-
Developed on a5-7 year refresh cycle; compatible with third party operating systems and peripheral hardware; EverServ platform is the primary product line
-
Sold through a dedicated sales team,third-party resellers, and a broad network of international sales organizations
-
Maintains significant share of wallet for several of the largest brands in QSR; provider to McDonalds and Yum! Brands corporate and franchisees
-
CORE accounts provide Brink SaaS business with sales pipeline and insight into Major account purchasing behavior
CORE Major Accounts
60% Site Penetration Within Key Logos in North America
Unmatched penetration in Major accounts -Collectively, these accounts represent 37,000 PAR North American stores; strong services attachment rate (~65%)
Takeaway: PAR is a Complete Solutions Provider
|
Leading Cloud Software
|
Industry Proven
|
Ensuring Customer
|
Success
|
|
Hardware Platforms
|
|
Improves Customer
|
|
|
|
|
Lifetime Value
|
|
|
|
29
|
Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved
|
|
PAR Government
Overview
PAR Technology Corporation
PAR's Government Business
PAR Provides Essential Services and Solutions for National Defense and Intelligence
-
Significant backlog at end Q2 2019= $152.5M
-
TTMBook-to-Bill Ratio at end of Q2 - 1:7
-
Contract Margins - 10% in Q2 2019
Financial Metrics
PAR Technology Corporation
-
ARPU now stands at $1,906
-
ARR run rate at end of Q2
'19 now totals $16.4M
-
New Install Base grew by 37% since Q2 2018
-
New Customer signed in Q2 now pay average MRR of $200+
$1,906$16.4M
ARPUARR
37%$200
|
New Installs
|
New Customers
|
|
Average ASP in Q1
Investment Thesis
-
New Management (CEO) making sweeping changes to operating model
-
-
Cost Reductions, $80M Capital Raise, Accountability & Culture, etc….
-
Aggressive growth targets for Brink
-
Providing contemporary solutions and technologies to drive adoption and aligned with customer priorities
-
Continued Realignment of Restaurant Business through OCM with pending ERP System will yield significant savings
-
Government Services business is solid Corporate asset with strategic possibilities
-
Focused on Stakeholders … Capital Allocation, ROIC Targets, Enhance Shareholder Value
Disclaimer
Par Technology Corporation published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 20:15:00 UTC
