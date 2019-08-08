Log in
Par Technology : August 2019 Investor Presentation

0
08/08/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

1

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities

Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements appear throughout this presentation, including express or implied forward-looking statements relating to our expectations regarding anticipated financial performance, customer and product opportunities, and assumptions as to future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in this presentation. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, include delays in new product development and/or product introduction, changes in customer product and service demands, concentration of revenues from a small group of customers, product and service competition, risks associated with our ongoing internal investigation into possible violations of the FCPA and similar laws, including sanctions, fines or remedial measures that may be imposed by the DOJ or SEC, additional expenses related to remedial measures, risks associated with our identified material weakness in internal control over financial reporting and any other failure to maintain effective internal controls, and the other factors discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

2

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

PAR Overview

PAR Technology Corporation

3

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

PAR Overview

  • PAR Technology is a POS technology provider in the midst of a software/SaaS transformation
  • For over a generation PAR has supplied POS terminals to the world's largest restaurant organizations
  • That proven success has paved the way for PAR to now be the leading cloud POS SaaS solution to Tier 1 QSR/Fast Casual restaurants -dramatically changing PAR's financial profile
  • PAR's hardware terminals still command leading market share, Our cloud software solution-Brink- is growing at more than 40% year-over-year with extremely low churn
  • Within Brink there are a number of levers to increase MRR, including the introduction of payment services
  • PAR also operates a strategic legacy Government Services Business delivering double digit contract margins

4

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Leader Across Hospitality and Government

High Growth SaaS For QSR And Fast Casual

POS Hardware For Blue-Chip QSR

…With Large Greenfield Opportunity

8,800+

40%

60%

Brink Restaurants

Increase in SaaS

Site Penetration

Installed Today

YoY - Q2 2019

Within Key Logos

Founded: 1968

HQ: New Hartford, NY

Employees: 1,100+

Mission Critical Geospatial Intelligence And SATCOM Capabilities

For The DoD And IntelligenceP

Community

1.7x

10%

75%

55%

Book to Bill Ratio

Operating Margin

Revenue from

Fixed Price or

06/30/2019

06/30/2019

Prime Contacts

T&M Contract

5

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

6

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Our Vision

As measured by:

To be the number one

- Revenue

food service

- Locations

transaction platform in

- Churn

the world by 2030.

- NPS

- ARPU

- Partners

7

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

We will get there by constantly

focusing on how we can SERVEour customers

8

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

We believe our ambition is only limited by our ability to attract and retain great talent

9

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

It's a big market that's only growing

BrinkAnd POSAPIis

Marketplacethe hub

10

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Our Market Today

Tier 4

Tier 3

Tier 2

Tier 1

Dining

U.S. Restaurant Breakdown by Tier(1)

Total Units

QSR

27.8%

16.1%

14.0%

42.1%

302,287

Fast Casual

23.2%

25.9%

36.5%

14.4%

47,463

Casual

63.3%

30.4%

6.3%

348,201

Total

45.2%

23.9%

11.7%

19.2%

697,951

Source: Technomic 2017.

  1. Restaurant segmentation breakdown: Tier 1 (concepts with 2,000+ sites), tier 2(101-1,999), tier 3 (2-100), and tier 4 (1).

x

Current ARPU ~ $1,906

11

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Our Market Tomorrow - Units

  • QSR
  • Fast casual
  • Table Service
  • Fine Dining
  • Virtual kitchens
  • International
  • ….

There are currently 6.5 Million Restaurants Globally who utilize a POS System

12

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Our Market Tomorrow - ARPU

Average Monthly Price Per Category

$180

$160

$140

$120

$100

$80

$60

$40

$20

$0

13

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

OUR TAM Tomorrow

Highlights

Existing Products

Existing Products enhanced through organic growth or partnering

Net New Offering

Monthly List Price

Baseline

First Register……………………………………………. $90

Each Additional………………………………………..

$50

Add-ons

Online ordering baseline…………………………..

$100/Site

Loyalty……………………………………………………..

$100/Site

Future Date Ordering……………………………….

$15

Surveys……………………………………………………. $15

Kitchen video…………………………………………... $20 per display

Support……………………………………………………. $85

$

$

PAR Pay……………………………………………………

$49

Back Office………………………………………………

$124/Site

Network Services…………………………………….

$50/Site

Monthly Total…………………………………………

$714

ARPU………………………………………………………

$335

$714

ARPU: $1,900

$150-160 per month

14

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

And it's just beginning

ThisBrinkrevenueAPI

opportunityMarketplaceis growing daily

Our ability to acquire or partner which of these categories accelerates daily, as restaurant continue to update their tech stack

15

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

And we've learned from

the mistakes of others

(and some of our own)

But it all starts with our customers…how do we SERVEthem better

16

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

The market is coming our way

Restaurants are now digital first and we have THE solution that addresses those needs while not losing site of their daily operations

17

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Our Ambition is Rooted in Reality

Today

  • Brink scaling, but not growing as fast as it once was
  • Technical debt
  • Perception that we're hardware running software
  • Strong customer interest, poor execution
  • Competition coming from both up and down market

18

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tomorrow

  • Product led organization, able to develop AND release software regularly
  • Refresh management with an obsession on high quality product and service
  • Ambitions well beyond POS
  • Partnerships, M&A and continued innovation
  • Obsessive focus on ROIC and rigor around capital allocation

Our Priorities

Get our customers to be raving fans be delivering the best POS experience

Expand our market share within each restaurant through our partnership program or M&A

Expand our TAM by adding new product offerings and growing into new vertical (e.g. table service)

Never losing site of point 1

19

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Brink POS Takeaways

We look to SERVE our customers

Our ambition is only limited by our ability to attract and retain talent

We are in the very early innings of a generational change in restaurant operations

We have THE product to be THE player in this transformation

We're building the foundation to become the #1

player in the space now

20

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Where are we Today?

21

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Brink Overview

A Leading Software POS Business

  • High-growthSaaS business with significant opportunity to leverage existing Tier 1 QSR relationships and multi-decade incumbencies
  • Cloud-basedportfolio of software applications designed for multi-unit restaurants
  • Despiteunder-investment relative to well-capitalized competitors, Brink has attained a position of market leadership among cloud-based restaurant management SaaS solutions
  • The only cloud POS solution to be implemented at multiple brands with 1,000+ restaurants
  • Merchant services offering, launching inmid-2019, provides a credible lever for growth - an area where competitors have driven 3x ARPU
  • Mobile ordering, loyalty and other integrations drive restaurant revenue and efficiency
  • Large corporate and franchisee wins provide strong ARR visibility

Key Customers and Statistics

8,800+

$16.4M

Brink Restaurants Installed Today

Exit ARR

Q2 2019

37%

40%

Increase in Site Count

Increase in SaaS

Over Past 12 months

YoY - Q2 2019

22

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Brink Growth

Site Bookings

12000

10000

8000

6000

4000

2000

0

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019 Q2

Sites

23

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Brink Restaurant Management Technology Stack

Loyalty

Mobile Ordering

Delivery

Payments

Restaurant

Management

Analytics

POS

Accounting

Inventory

Management

Kitchen System

  • Hardware-agnosticplatform and broad integration capabilities enable restaurants to increase visits and check size, while delivering efficiency to restaurant operations (e.g., loyalty members typically spend 67% more at restaurants compared to new guests)
  • Use case breadth and large integration ecosystem reduces ability for restaurants torip-and-replace. Strong multi-unit penetration provides competitive advantage. Average 5-7 year refresh cycle reduces churn and provides revenue visibility

24

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Multiple Levers for Growth

Merchant Services Opportunity

Billions

of Dollars

Credit Card

Transactions

Annually

  • PAR'smarket-leading POS products sit close to billions of dollars of credit card transactions
  • PAR has rolled out an EMV payments solution, PAR Pay, to select customers to initiate payments dialogue
  • PAR Pay provides a natural entry point into margin accretive merchant services

Mid-Tier and Table Service Expansion

Domestic Market Breakdown - sites per category

2,000+ Site Logos

Single Site

19%

Logos

45%

12%

101-1,999 Site

Logos

24%

2-100 Site Logos

  • PAR's focus on large,multi-unit restaurant operators leaves a considerable untapped opportunity
  • Negotiating leverage with Tier2-4 accounts allows ~100% merchant services attachment with favorable economics

Upsells and M&A Drive ARPU

  • Continue to develop and sell additional,value-added capabilities to existing customer base

Available Now:Online Ordering, Loyalty, Future Date Ordering, Surveys, Kitchen Video Systems

In Development / Discovery:Merchant Services, API Access Tiers, Self Order Kiosks, Mobile Applications, Business Intelligence

Growth Through Customer Site Expansion

  • Built formulti-unit chains, Brink has demonstrated the ability to scale quickly and support fast growing restaurant concepts

Brink Customer & Fastest Growing Fast Casual Concept of 2017

25

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

PAR's Core Business:

Hardware Overview

PAR Technology Corporation

26

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

CORE Overview

Decades long history of best-in-class POS terminals

  • CORE provides POS hardware and support services to restaurant operators, primarilyblue-chip QSRs
  • 40+ years of experience serving the restaurant industry has created longstanding relationships and deep institutional knowledge
  • Software-agnosticPOS platform supports on-premise and cloud (e.g., Brink SaaS) deployment models
  • Market-leadingpenetration across the biggest names in domestic QSR

60% Site Penetration Within Key Logos

75%

70%

100%

45%

70%

50%

70%

27

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

An Industry-Leading POS Hardware Business With Massive Penetration in Major Accounts

CORE Overview

PAR Technology's CORE segment provides POS hardware terminals to QSR chains

  • Offering includes POS hardware terminals, peripherals,on-premise software solutions, and related support services
  • The Company designs and assembles CORE hardware internally, while leveraging a large community of domestic and international suppliers
  • Developed on a5-7 year refresh cycle; compatible with third party operating systems and peripheral hardware; EverServ platform is the primary product line
  • Sold through a dedicated sales team,third-party resellers, and a broad network of international sales organizations
  • Maintains significant share of wallet for several of the largest brands in QSR; provider to McDonalds and Yum! Brands corporate and franchisees
  • CORE accounts provide Brink SaaS business with sales pipeline and insight into Major account purchasing behavior

CORE Major Accounts

60% Site Penetration Within Key Logos in North America

Unmatched penetration in Major accounts -Collectively, these accounts represent 37,000 PAR North American stores; strong services attachment rate (~65%)

75%

70%

100%

45%

70%

50%

70%

CORE Customer Revenue Contribution

2%

38%

9%

21%

28

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Takeaway: PAR is a Complete Solutions Provider

Leading Cloud Software

Industry Proven

Ensuring Customer

Success

Hardware Platforms

Improves Customer

Lifetime Value

29

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

PAR Government

Overview

PAR Technology Corporation

30

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Government Solutions

31

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

PAR's Government Business

PAR Provides Essential Services and Solutions for National Defense and Intelligence

Mission Systems

  • Significant backlog at end Q2 2019= $152.5M
  • TTMBook-to-Bill Ratio at end of Q2 - 1:7

Intelligence Solutions

  • Contract Margins - 10% in Q2 2019

32

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Financial Metrics

PAR Technology Corporation

33

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Q2 2019 Metrics

  • ARPU now stands at $1,906
  • ARR run rate at end of Q2
    '19 now totals $16.4M
  • New Install Base grew by 37% since Q2 2018
  • New Customer signed in Q2 now pay average MRR of $200+

34

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

$1,906$16.4M

ARPUARR

37%$200

New Installs

New Customers

Average ASP in Q1

Investment Thesis

  • New Management (CEO) making sweeping changes to operating model
    • Cost Reductions, $80M Capital Raise, Accountability & Culture, etc….
  • Aggressive growth targets for Brink
  • Providing contemporary solutions and technologies to drive adoption and aligned with customer priorities
  • Continued Realignment of Restaurant Business through OCM with pending ERP System will yield significant savings
  • Government Services business is solid Corporate asset with strategic possibilities
  • Focused on Stakeholders … Capital Allocation, ROIC Targets, Enhance Shareholder Value

35

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Contact us!

email

phone

Partech.com

36

Copyright 2018 ParTech, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 08 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 August 2019 20:15:00 UTC
