Par Technology : Gyroville Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

09/12/2019 | 03:37am EDT

Gyroville Selects PAR Technology's Cloud-Based Brink POS® Software

Solution also includes PAR EverServ® 600 Hardware Terminals

New Hartford, NY- September 12, 2019 - ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a leading global provider of point-of-sale (POS) solutions to the restaurant and retail industries, announced Gyroville, a Mediterranean inspired fast casual and full service restaurant, has selected PAR's cloud-based Brink POS® software and EverServ® 600 terminals in all 10 current locations. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE: PAR).

With rapid expansion plans for the next 3-5 years, Gyroville needed a NextGen solution that would support them as they grew. With the assistance of PAR's value-added reseller, Retail Data Systems, Inc. (RDS), Gyroville selected the complete solution, including Brink software and EverServ 600 terminals.

Gyroville is known for being a build-your-own plate concept with fresh ingredients, resulting in a large variety of customer orders and employees being expected to input very detailed orders. The previous POS solution struggled to support this concept and would have frequent back office crashes, slowing down the daily business. With Brink POS in place and all information being stored in the cloud, employees can input customer orders at ease, with no system failures. Brink also offers strong reporting features so Gyroville can better track ordering trends.

'We are pleased to work with a company that offers strong customer service and adheres to timelines. Our partners at PAR aggressively search for solutions to any of our issues and the use of the 'Corporate Lab' set up within the system, has also made the process much easier. We look forward to growing our emerging franchise brand with PAR,' said Lambros Kokkinelis, CEO, Gyroville Franchising Company.

With Brink fully deployed, Gyroville now has more transparency into their business and can seamlessly access the data they need to continue to provide the fresh Mediterranean creations their customers love.

'PAR is pleased to have Gyroville join the Brink and EverServ family. We look forward to helping Gyroville achieve their growth goals and continue to provide traditional and contemporary Greek specialties to their customers,' said Paul Rubin, Chief Strategy Officer, ParTech, Inc.

About Gyroville

Founded in 2010 and franchising since 2016, Gyroville was created from the need to fulfill the lack of Mediterranean cuisine in the fast-casual market. The Greek-inspired, build-your-own plate concept allows customers to follow their choice of protein off the grill or carved from a vertical spit through an assembly line and served in a pita, over rice, as a wrap or salad. Today, there are 10 locations open and operating in the Unites States and an 11th in Ecuador. For more information, visit www.gyroville.com.

About PAR Technology Corporation

PAR is a leading global provider of software, systems, and service solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Today, with 40 years of experience and point of sale systems in nearly 100,000 restaurants and more than 110 countries, PAR is redefining the point of sale through cloud software and bringing technological innovation to all corners of the enterprise. PAR's Government Business is a leader in providing intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance ('ISR') solutions and mission systems support to the Department of Defense and other Federal agencies. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit www.partech.com or connect with PAR on Facebook at www.facebook.com/parpointofsale or Twitter at www.twitter.com/Par_tech.

###

Disclaimer

Par Technology Corporation published this content on 12 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2019 07:36:02 UTC
