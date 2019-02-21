Parabolt Introduces Kyduk, an Innovation Platform That Transforms the Corporate Culture of Companies

Parabolt, the company that transforms innovative ideas into disruptive
products, has introduced Kyduk: a platform that allows companies to
prioritize their innovative focus through their own ideas, empowering
them to generate new solutions that increase their market value.
“Kyduk” derives from the concept sherpa kyīduk, which means “community,
network.” Through this platform, companies learn to work
collaboratively, both internally and externally, and build their own
innovation platforms using a framework that allows them to catalyze and
execute innovation.
Kyduk’s main advantage is its speed of execution: it allows companies to
land and systematize innovation in an agile and pragmatic way, with a
startup mentality, using the framework developed by Parabolt. “We
take Kyduk to large corporations and in only 12 weeks, we carry out
workshops, conduct development and prototype testing, including the
design and implementation of an internal incubator,” said Martín
Wagmaister, Parabolt CEO. “The key is in the ‘how’ and in working
with all levels of the organization and with interdisciplinary groups.”
In this way, idea generation is promoted, priorities are assigned,
prototypes of solutions are created jointly, and digital products are
developed using agile methodologies. In addition, this methodology works
as an amplifier of change management in organizations, motivating them
to use new methods for analyzing and managing risk in the evaluation of
ideas and the development of products and solutions.
Parabolt was created in 2017 as part of the ecosystem of gA, the global
technology company that empowers large companies using digital platforms
and transformation services in the Americas and Europe. Parabolt and gA
work together to promote, guide and lead innovation in organizations.
Learn more about Kyduk and its benefits in
this video.
About Parabolt
We are a company that transforms innovative ideas into disruptive and
scalable businesses. Through our three camps or business portfolios we
incubate our own concepts as well as ideas generated by Latin American
entrepreneurs and large corporations to transform them into disruptive
digital products and collaborative platforms. To know more about us,
visit: http://www.parabolt.net
