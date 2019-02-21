Parabolt Introduces Kyduk, an Innovation Platform That Transforms the Corporate Culture of Companies

Using Kyduk organizations of all sizes, industries and markets can accelerate change and boost the generation of value ideas in just 12 weeks.

Parabolt, the company that transforms innovative ideas into disruptive products, has introduced Kyduk: a platform that allows companies to prioritize their innovative focus through their own ideas, empowering them to generate new solutions that increase their market value.

“Kyduk” derives from the concept sherpa kyīduk, which means “community, network.” Through this platform, companies learn to work collaboratively, both internally and externally, and build their own innovation platforms using a framework that allows them to catalyze and execute innovation.

Kyduk’s main advantage is its speed of execution: it allows companies to land and systematize innovation in an agile and pragmatic way, with a startup mentality, using the framework developed by Parabolt. “We take Kyduk to large corporations and in only 12 weeks, we carry out workshops, conduct development and prototype testing, including the design and implementation of an internal incubator,” said Martín Wagmaister, Parabolt CEO. “The key is in the ‘how’ and in working with all levels of the organization and with interdisciplinary groups.”

In this way, idea generation is promoted, priorities are assigned, prototypes of solutions are created jointly, and digital products are developed using agile methodologies. In addition, this methodology works as an amplifier of change management in organizations, motivating them to use new methods for analyzing and managing risk in the evaluation of ideas and the development of products and solutions.

Parabolt was created in 2017 as part of the ecosystem of gA, the global technology company that empowers large companies using digital platforms and transformation services in the Americas and Europe. Parabolt and gA work together to promote, guide and lead innovation in organizations. Learn more about Kyduk and its benefits in this video.

About Parabolt

We are a company that transforms innovative ideas into disruptive and scalable businesses. Through our three camps or business portfolios we incubate our own concepts as well as ideas generated by Latin American entrepreneurs and large corporations to transform them into disruptive digital products and collaborative platforms. To know more about us, visit: http://www.parabolt.net

