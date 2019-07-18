Paradox : Assistive Intelligence Platform Integrates with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting to Deliver Innovation in Job Candidate Experience Across the Globe

Paradox’s AI Assistant, Olivia, Now Available on SAP App Center; Paradox Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program, and Announces Integration with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting

Paradox today announced that its AI assistant, Olivia, is now available for discovery and digital purchase on the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. Paradox also announced that the company has joined the SAP® PartnerEdge® program to integrate with SAP solutions in a faster, more connected way in order to support SAP SuccessFactors clients.

“We’re committed to delivering an unparalleled candidate experience and that means fully supporting our clients across their recruitment tech stack,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder & CEO. “SAP is one of the most admired technology companies in the world, with a tremendous reach across the globe, powering software for thousands of the leading enterprise organizations. Olivia’s integration with the SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting solution allows us to provide these companies a faster and easier way for candidates to apply, using a conversational interface.”

As an SAP partner in the SAP PartnerEdge program, Paradox can deliver a smooth experience to businesses that use SAP SuccessFactors. Compass Group, a leading food service and support services company, recently introduced Olivia into its recruiting process to assist with both automation and candidate experience, leveraging the integration between Paradox’s assistant Olivia and SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting.

“With over 100,000 hires per year, our ability to hire top talent relies on a world-class talent-acquisition team partnering with world-class technologies,” stated Michael Gruber, Compass Group Senior Vice President of Talent Acquisition. “Our partnership with Paradox has allowed us to create a high-touch, innovative recruiting experience at scale while working within our existing SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting platform.”

Paradox uses native APIs to deliver integration with SAP SuccessFactors Recruiting. Using text and conversational messaging on the web and mobile, Olivia assists companies by engaging with candidates, answering questions, scheduling interviews and delivering other types of candidate communication.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists 200 talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples, and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

