Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paradox : Doubles Down on Rapid Growth — Adding Former SmashFly CMO and Creating New Chief Talent Officer Role

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 01:41pm EST

Josh Zywien to join as Chief Marketing Officer and Jessica Rush to create Chief Talent Officer role, with both positioned to advance Paradox’s brand, culture, and industry thought leadership.

Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent acquisition and candidate experience, announced the expansion of the company’s executive team, adding former SmashFly CMO Josh Zywien as Chief Marketing Officer and moving industry veteran Jessica Rush into a newly-created Chief Talent Officer position.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191202005835/en/

Josh Zywien, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

Josh Zywien, Chief Marketing Officer (Photo: Business Wire)

“I’ve always believed the world’s best leaders never stop looking for opportunities to add game-changing talent,” said Aaron Matos, Founder & CEO, Paradox. “We’re thrilled to add Josh to our team, particularly coming off his success helping build SmashFly into a known brand in our industry. SmashFly’s thought leadership and voice is a hallmark in our space, and I can’t wait to see what he’ll do with the foundation we’ve built. Moving Jess into the Chief Talent Officer role is a natural progression as we continue to expand the Paradox team. It puts one of our best leaders in a position to influence and grow our unique culture.”

Zywien will serve as Chief Marketing Officer for Paradox, responsible for driving the company’s brand, digital, and experiential marketing efforts, while also supporting sales enablement and product marketing. Prior to Paradox, he led marketing and product at SmashFly, which was acquired by Symphony Talent in November 2019. Under his leadership, the marketing team increased qualified leads by more than 400%, helped the company land on the Deloitte Fast 500, and brought back one of the industry’s premier in-person conferences, Transform. Prior to SmashFly, Zywien helped OpenView grow into one of the world’s top venture capital brands.

“When I evaluate any opportunity, I look at three key things: People, Culture, and Product,” said Zywien. “Paradox is a clear leader in all three, but particularly the first two. Products will always evolve, but great people and culture set the foundation for constant innovation. In my career, I’ve seen very few companies truly aligned around a big, audacious vision — but the Paradox team absolutely is. They think big and aren’t afraid to shake things up if it pushes the industry forward. I’m so excited to join the team as the company continues to grow and evolve.”

Rush preceded Zywien as Chief Marketing Officer, and will move into the Chief Talent Officer role. Previously, Rush served as CEO of Recruiting.com, where she also led digital marketing, channel partnerships and client experience. Rush began her career at local job board, Jobing.com, where she held marketing and sales leadership roles.

“Culture isn’t lip service at our company — it’s one of the most critical, strategic parts of our business,” said Matos. “Moving Jess into this role gives us someone who can champion and evolve that culture, making sure we continue to be an inclusive, innovative place for people to build and grow their career.”

Paradox, which launched in late 2016, was founded with the belief that recruiters should spend their time with candidates, not software. After decades of founding and growing recruitment software and media companies, Matos noticed a striking trend. Walking into almost any corporate office, talent acquisition teams are glued to their computers.

“Most recruiters tell us they spend 80% of their time doing administrative work and 20% engaging with candidates. We’re on a mission to flip that ratio through Assistive Intelligence,” said Matos. “That message is resonating with talent acquisition leaders and teams who are committed to finding the best talent for their organization. Olivia is helping them transform their recruiting and that’s why our business is experiencing triple digit growth.”

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent experience. The company’s flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction - while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates in over 36 languages, and assists 400 talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Delta, Regis Corporation, Staples, and CVS Health. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:50pFERRARI N.V. : periodic report on the buyback program
PU
01:50pJEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
01:50pBLUE CANYON TECHNOLOGIES : Named 2019 Best in Biz Award Winner
BU
01:49pKBRA Assigns AA- Rating and Stable Outlook to State of Connecticut GO Bonds (2020 Series A) and GO Refunding Bonds (2020 Series B)
BU
01:49pNextEra Energy, Entergy Say Construction Starts on Arkansas Solar Project
DJ
01:48pALTIUM : Routes Path to Future of PCB Design with Altium : Designer 20
PR
01:48pMESA LABORATORIES INC /CO : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
01:48pOCC : November Cleared Volume Down 9.6 Percent
BU
01:48pBOK Financial Recognized Among the World's Best Employers by Forbes
GL
01:47pNEW DIMENSION RESOURCES : Provides Exploration Update on Savant Lake and Sierra Blanca Projects and Corporate Update
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : Auto Makers Say Merger Talks Are Advancing -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group