Paradox : Receives Distinguished ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II Security Certifications

Leading recruitment AI platform recognized for commitment to data security and privacy protection.

Paradox, the leading Assistive Intelligence platform for talent acquisition, talent management and candidate experience, today announced it has successfully completed the audit for ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II. These achievements in security compliance validate Paradox’s commitment to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the data and personal information of its clients and their candidates.

“Data security and privacy protection will always be a top concern for organizations,” stated Aaron Matos, Paradox Founder and CEO. “Paradox continues our investment in building an industry-leading solution that transforms global talent acquisition and the talent experience. A proven demonstration of security and privacy is table-stakes as a technology partner today, and we’re proud to deliver on that promise.”

The ISO 27001 certifies that Paradox effectively operates an information security management system (ISMS) and internal controls. The SOC 2 Type II report is validated by an independent, third-party audit, which exhibits that Paradox continually adheres to the Trust Service Principles of security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. Following these formal audits, Paradox was awarded these certifications, proving its ISMS, internal policies and procedures uphold the standards of these accredited security organizations.

“We believe in the responsible stewardship of the personal information that our clients entrust to us as their partner,” said Marc Chesley, Paradox COO. “Today, it’s not enough to only rely on AWS or another hosting provider for security. The companies that store and manage the data in the cloud are still responsible for the availability of that data, the security of their applications, and ensuring their internal systems are in compliance. We’re proud to be independently recognized by an accredited third-party for the high standard to which we hold our solution and our company. Receiving these formal certifications confirms Paradox’s ownership and diligence to meeting these important security standards.”

The ISO 27001 and SOC 2 Type II certifications complement Paradox’s established commitment to privacy. To coincide with new regulations in 2018, Paradox launched systems and tools to process the sensitive data of EU citizens in efforts to protect their privacy and help employers maintain compliance under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

As talent organizations continue to digitize their workflow processes, it’s increasingly critical for technology partners to maintain secure systems and internal controls that are an extension of its clients’ infrastructure and the individuals they interact with daily. These recent achievements in security allow Paradox clients’ peace of mind, knowing their platform can deliver “out-of-the-box,” enterprise-grade security that adheres to industry-leading standards.

For more information on Paradox’s security leadership, visit https://paradox.ai/security.

About Paradox, Inc.

Paradox is the leading Assistive Intelligence platform transforming global talent acquisition and candidate experience. The company’s flagship product, Olivia, allows talent acquisition & human resources professionals to focus on what they do best, human interaction – while she focuses on experience, automation and intelligence. Olivia is empowering and assisting talent in more than 60 countries across the world, communicates daily in over 36 languages, and assists talent-centric organizations such as Compass Group, Alorica, Staples, CVS Health, and Public Storage. For more information and to meet Olivia, visit www.paradox.ai.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190219006088/en/