Paradox Returns as Global Underwriter of 2020 Talent Board Candidate Experience Awards Benchmark Research Program

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Talent Board , a non-profit organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience, today announced that Paradox , the assistive intelligence platform and creators of the AI assistant called Olivia, has again returned as a Global Underwriter for this year's 2020 Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards global benchmark research program .

"Candidate and employee communication is more important than ever, especially because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) impact on recruiting and hiring," said Kevin Grossman, Talent Board president and board member. "Paradox's exciting AI recruiting assistant, Olivia, is playing a critical role in helping companies improve communication across the talent lifecycle — from engaging candidates before they apply to delivering clearer, more consistent communications in the onboarding and post-hire processes. We welcome Paradox again as one of our generous Global Underwriter sponsors that help make our annual benchmark research program happen."

The annual Talent Board recruiting and candidate experience benchmarking and awards program offer employers in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia-Pacific (APAC); and now for the first time Latin America, a risk-free and confidential opportunity to learn how their organization's candidate experience practices compare to those of their peers and obtain feedback from their candidates, while gaining insight into the latest tools and strategies for optimizing the recruiting process.

The largest study of its kind, the Talent Board benchmark research program has evaluated responses from hundreds of global employers each year and nearly 1 million job seekers since 2011. To qualify, each company has to commit to a statistically significant candidate response, and the proportion of respondents not hired also had to exceed a set standard. Registration for the 2020 CandE program is now open .

"The Talent Board has always championed a philosophy we hold dear: That every candidate should be treated with respect and that great experiences should be universal, not limited to a select few," said Aaron Matos, founder and CEO of Paradox. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership and support the fantastic research Kevin and his team are doing."

About Paradox

Founded in 2016, Paradox is inspired by the idea that AI won't replace humans, it will be a liberating force to help people do their best work. Olivia, the company's conversational AI assistant, automates administrative recruiting and HR tasks — like screening, scheduling, onboarding, candidate Q&A, employee communications, and more — to give talent teams hours back in their week and create better experiences for everyone.

Since its founding, Paradox has earned the trust of more than 200 clients globally, including some of the world's biggest brands — McDonald's, Unilever, Intel, CVS Health, Wendy's, Aramark, and more. The company has won numerous awards, including Human Resource Executive's Best HR Product of 2019, and was recently named one of Forbes' Top 500 Startup Employers. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.paradox.ai .

About Talent Board

Talent Board and the Candidate Experience Awards, founded in 2011, is the first non-profit research organization focused on the elevation and promotion of a quality candidate experience with industry benchmarks that highlight accountability, fairness and business impact. The organization, Candidate Experience (CandE) Awards program and its sponsors are dedicated to recognizing the candidate experience offered by companies throughout the entire recruitment cycle and to forever changing the manner in which job candidates are treated. The CandE Awards also serve as a benchmarking program to raise awareness of the benefits of a positive candidate experience and highlight the processes, methodologies and technology that can enhance the recruiting experience as demonstrated by the winning organizations. More information can be accessed at https://www.thetalentboard.org .

