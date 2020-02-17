Log in
Paragliding Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Growing Health Consciousness and Need to Stay Fit and Healthy to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/17/2020 | 06:01pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the paragliding equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 101.26 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200217005202/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global paragliding equipment market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing health consciousness and need to stay fit and healthy has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, high change of injuries and fatal accidents associated with adventure sports might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Paragliding Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Paragliding Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Distribution Channel

  • Offline
  • Online

Product

  • Paragliders
  • Harnesses and Reserve Parachutes
  • Protective Gears
  • Others

End-Users

  • Recreational
  • Professional

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30001

Paragliding Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our paragliding equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Paragliding Equipment Market size
  • Paragliding Equipment Market trends
  • Paragliding Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies advent of innovative cameras and drones as one of the prime reasons driving the paragliding equipment market growth during the next few years.

Paragliding Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the paragliding equipment market, including some of the vendors such as ADVANCE, NEO, NOVA, OZONE GLIDERS and SUP’AIR. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the paragliding equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Paragliding Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist paragliding equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the paragliding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the paragliding equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of paragliding equipment market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
