Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paragon Benefits and Medxoom Partner to Bring Technology to Lowering Healthcare Costs

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Medxoom, the leading healthcare benefits member engagement platform, has partnered with Georgia-based Paragon Benefits to bring a complete healthcare mobile benefits solution for members. The suite of service offerings will include new price transparency programs for its members, concierge services, telemedicine and payments solutions. The new partnership further advances Medxoom and Paragon’s goals to bring a total healthcare solution to market for self-funded employers that is cost-effective and easy to use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200902005087/en/

Medxoom and Paragon Benefits: Unified member & payments experience (Photo: Business Wire)

Medxoom and Paragon Benefits: Unified member & payments experience (Photo: Business Wire)

Paragon Benefits is one of the premier independent TPAs in the country that has been in business for over 30 years. Paragon helps to turn their employer group clients into a Healthcare Trend Buster™ using a multifaceted approach to lower healthcare costs by driving facts and presenting new opportunities. Medxoom is a SaaS tech platform which unifies the health benefits experience, making it easy for members to navigate their benefits to make better healthcare choices - saving time, money, and hassles.

Medxoom and Paragon, in conjunction with ATDC, Georgia Tech’s Accelerator program, are poised to bring market the improvements in healthcare which employers and members have been seeking for years.

“Paragon Benefits has a great track record of improving employer healthcare plan performance. Employers have for too long felt helpless in their ability to contain costs in their healthcare benefits offerings. With greater transparency and intervention, Paragon helps improve the performance of self-insured group’s healthcare investment”, said Richard Brewer of Paragon Benefits.

“Medxoom is pleased to partner with Paragon to help optimize the member experience. There’s a major movement in the market to drive better engagement, transparency and results from health benefits. We’re proud to help empower Paragon and their employer groups to improve member satisfaction and financial optimization of their health benefits programs”, said James Walsh, VP Sales at Medxoom.

____________

About Medxoom: Medxoom unifies the health benefits experience, making it easy for Members to navigate their benefits to make better healthcare choices - saving time, money and hassles.

About Paragon Benefits: For 30 years, Paragon has been the proven expert strategically designing and managing employers' self-funded healthcare plans by capitalizing on the profitable and hidden opportunities inside every step of the claims payment process.

For more information, please email: info@medxoom.com or visit Medxoom’s website: www.medxoom.com


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aDennard Lascar Investor Relations Serves SPAC Sponsors and SPAC Target Management Teams
PR
10:17aCARNIVAL CORPORATION : & plc Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS
AQ
10:17aHYATT HOTELS : Regency Sofia Officially Opens; The newly built hotel marks 's debut in Bulgaria
AQ
10:17aNOVARTIS : New collaboration between Novartis and Africa Medical Supplies Platform to facilitate supply of COVID-19 related medicines
AQ
10:17aRED WHITE & BLOOM BRANDS : IIROC Trade Resumption - RWB
AQ
10:17aMICROSOFT : U.S. appeals court rejects Oracle's challenge in JEDI contract fight
RE
10:17aBioSig to Host Conference Call on September 15, 2020 to Discuss Unblinding of PURE EP Human Data
GL
10:16aALLOVIR, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:16aLOWE : Pledges $1 Million To Support American Red Cross Disaster Relief And Other Local Response Efforts In Wake Of Hurricane Laura
AQ
10:16aJ C PENNEY : JCPenney Surprises Students with Virtual Shaquille O'Neal Mentoring Session; Back-to-School 'Ready for Anything Challenge' Offers Inspiration, Provides $20,000 in Gift Cards
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA, INC. : Tesla launches $5 billion capital raise, tapping in on share surge
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
3BAYER AG : BAYER : appeals $20.5 mln Roundup ruling to California Supreme Court
4ATLANTIA SPA : ATLANTIA : Shares Soar Amid Reports of Highway Operator Spin-Off Deal
5AIRBUS SE : Qatar Airways agrees delivery delays with Airbus, still talking to Boeing

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group