Paragon Financial : Make a date with data that can change your business.

Did you know that consumer spending makes up nearly 70 percent of the overall economy? Spending by governments and businesses is less than 30 percent. When you own a business, you have to get inside the heads of Memphis consumers in order to plan for the future. The OUTLOOK 2018 Memphis Economic Study does this for you.
Don't miss this presentation when Dr. John E. Gnuschke, Director of the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Memphis, reveals the latest data, including what local consumers think about major purchases, financial stability and the job market.
Date/Time: Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden
750 Cherry Road
Memphis, TN 38117
RSVP:bankparagon.com/results-event/ or call 901.322.0602
If you enjoyed this article, would you mind sharing it?
Disclaimer
Paragon Financial Solutions Inc. published this content on 07 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 September 2018 17:36:03 UTC