Paragon Financial : Make a date with data that can change your business.

Did you know that consumer spending makes up nearly 70 percent of the overall economy? Spending by governments and businesses is less than 30 percent. When you own a business, you have to get inside the heads of Memphis consumers in order to plan for the future. The OUTLOOK 2018 Memphis Economic Study does this for you.

Don't miss this presentation when Dr. John E. Gnuschke, Director of the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Memphis, reveals the latest data, including what local consumers think about major purchases, financial stability and the job market.

Date/Time: Tuesday, September 18, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden

750 Cherry Road

Memphis, TN 38117

RSVP:bankparagon.com/results-event/ or call 901.322.0602

