Paragon Financial : The Shield Newsletter February 2019

Paragon Hosts OUTLOOK 2018 Economic Summit

On September 18, 2018, Paragon was pleased to host at the Memphis

Botanic Garden the ﬁrst annual Outlook Memphis Economic Summit. Paragon worked with the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Memphis, which conducted this consumer conﬁdence survey of more than 1,000 Memphis area residents. The study, designed as a tool for small business owners who depend on consumers for their success, was the region's ﬁrst regular gauge of consumer spending patterns and outlook of future economic conditions. The report revealed how area Memphians picture the local economy in six months to ﬁve years, see their buying power change, anticipate spending on major household purchases, and view the area's job market. Dr. John Gnushke, Director of the Sparks Bureau of Business and Economic Research, authored the study and presented its results to the audience of approximately 150 people. Copies of the study are available at bankparagon.com/study.

"We were pleased with the interest in the study and hope it is a value for businesses as they plan their future business activities," stated Robert Shaw, Paragon's Chief Executive Ofﬁcer.

Ways to Protect Your Money

Whether you are checking on bank accounts, transferring funds, or making a payment, online banking is a convenient way to manage your banking transactions. Paragon offers online banking options as a convenience to our customers and an easy way to keep track of your finances. However, online banking and banking through a mobile app does come with certain risks due to a term known as phishing.

Webster's dictionary defines phishing as "a scam by which an Internet user is duped (as by a deceptive email message) into revealing personal or confidential information which the scammer can use illicitly." This fraudulent practice has increased more than 5,000% over the last 12 years, with data showing attacks steadily increasing. As technology advances, here are some ways you can equip yourself and protect your finances.

Receive transaction alerts

Sign up for Guardian Text Alerts through our online banking portal. These alerts will text you when your debit card is used to make a transaction. Additionally, messages are sent to your mobile device when large, suspicious purchases are made on your account. These alerts are a form of fraud monitoring. If fraud is detected, an email and text alert will be sent to you.

Use only approved Paragon banking tools

Criminals will try to mislead customers by getting them to download apps from places other than the device's approved app store. These applications might pretend to be digital/electronic wallets such as Venmo, PayPal, Apple's Passbook or Google Wallet. To avoid exposing private information, make sure you know and trust the app store from which you download mobile apps.

Keep mobile device software up-to-date

Apple and Android operating systems upgrades often and include security updates to protect your smartphone or tablet from the latest threats. This is especially important with Android systems, which tend to be more open to developers. To ensure our customers' safety, Paragon releases regular updates to our mobile app. These updates safeguard against the latest threats and vulnerabilities. Maintaining phone and app updates is important to protect yourself and your online presence.

Avoid clicking through emails

Paragon does send you email alerts and update messages. Messages from Paragon do normally contain links to our Internet banking site, but you don't have to click through the links to access your account. If you are unsure of a link in an email, it is safer to visit the site directly. Phishing emails redirect the recipient to a malicious website or fraudulent version of a bank's website, and some are designed to collect your username, password, or other personal information. Paragon Fraud Center is available 24/7 to verify whether they sent you an email or if they need to get in touch with you. Never respond to emails that ask to verify your identity by providing your username or password. Remember, Paragon will never ask for this information via email-at most, you will need to supply the answer to a security question and will do this over the phone with your personal banker.

By using a secure, trusted app, keeping your device up-to-date, and using good consumer practices, you can help protect your money and keep criminals at bay.

Paragon Introduces Another Mobile Feature

Misplaced your debit cards? Temporarily lock your Paragon debit card to prevent unauthorized use until you find your card.

Lock the card using the "Cards and Options" tab in the Paragon mobile app.

Select "Debit Cards," Select "Suspend," and press "ok."

You will get a confirmation by text shortly after you lock your card.

When you find your card, unlocking it is just as easy.

Select "Debit Cards," select "Activate," and press "ok."

Now your card is activated and ready to use. If you have any questions, please ask any Paragon Team Member.

Oxford's Grand Opening

On May 31, 2018, Paragon held an open house and ribbon-cutting ceremony for our new full-service branch in Oxford, MS. The branch is located in Oxford Square North, at 265 North Lamar, Suite N. Oxford President Kin Kinney, and Mortgage Consultant Lindsey Faust welcomed the guests. Those in attendance included customers, family members, friends, and ambassadors from the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce. Other Paragon employees and members of Paragon's Board of Directors, including Oxford natives Glenn Cofield and CEO Robert Shaw, were also in attendance.

Paragon Adds Payroll Cards to Our Suite of Offerings

Your business can go green with payrolls and reduce the cost and hassle of issuing paper checks. For those employees without direct deposit into a bank account, Paragon Bank offers the Netspend's Skylight PayOptions™ Program to provide a safe and convenient payroll card solution. The Skylight offers:

•Seamless Integration with your current payroll systems.

•Instant Issuance - Employers receive Instant Issue Packs that allow the flexibility to enroll employees through our web-based portal or via a secure file transmission.

•Convenience - Your employees can use their payroll cards anywhere Visa® debit or Debit® Mastercard cards are accepted as well as at ATM's across the country.

•Easy Account Funding - Access to the online Corporate Portal allows you to easily schedule and execute payrolls through your existing ACH direct deposit process or electronically through our SkyPosit tool.

•Dedicated Support - Proven program implementation, support, training, and marketing are provided.

•Money Management - Cardholders have dedicated access to account information via text or email alerts, automated phone system, online and mobile app banking.

•FDIC Insurance - Signature and PIN transactions and funds are FDIC-insured by FDIC member issuing banks.

[Director's Corner: Pete Stark

American Writer Mark Twain once wrote "Always Do Right. This Will Gratify Some People and Astonish the Rest." One man who embodies this quote to the fullest is Paragon Director Pete Stark.

In 2012, Paragon welcomed Pete to the

Board of Directors, where he graciously serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee and a member of the Asset/ Liability Committee. Pete's ﬁrst interactions with the management of Paragon came through church and school activities at St. Louis School and St. Agnes Academy at a time when the bank was raising capital. As those relationships grew, he knew that the Board and management team shared principles and values that aligned with his, so he invested in the bank and joined the Board to help Paragon achieve its business objectives.

As a native Memphian and graduate of Christian Brothers University, Pete hasspent the last 20 years in various ﬁnancial and operational roles in the healthcare

Pete Stark

industry, focusing primarily on medication management and specialty pharmacy. With a degree in accounting and a minor in management information systems, Pete spent the ﬁrst seven years of his career in public accounting and as Controller for a manufacturing company. The latter position allowed ﬂexibility to accommodate spending time with his children as they were growing up.

Pete moved into the healthcare ﬁeld in early 1997 as Controller for Response Oncology, Inc. Response Oncology was a publicly-held national provider of cancer management and treatment services based in Memphis. Over a span of approximately ﬁve years, he ultimately became Executive Vice President and CFO (Chief Financial Ofﬁcer) of Response Oncology. Leveraging his healthcare and pharmacy background, he moved on to Accredo Health Group, initially as an outside consultant and then as Corporate Controller. Accredo is one of the nation's largest specialty pharmacy providers, serving patients with complex and chronic health conditions such as cancer, hepatitis C, HIV, and multiple sclerosis. Pete diligently

served Accredo for 10 years, supporting its sale initially to Medco Health Solutions and then Medco's sale to Express Scripts, Inc. Ultimately he served as CFO of the multi-billion-dollar specialty division.

A ﬁrm believer in "focusing on the things you're good at and building high performing teams," Pete is also known for his passion in providing services to those in need and supporting patient access and adherence to critical medications. His most recent position as CEO (Chief Executive Ofﬁcer) of Physicians Pharmacy Alliance, Inc. (PPA), a private equity-backed pharmacy management services company in Cary, NC, allowed him to provide chronic medications to Medicaid and dually-eligible patients and strive continuously to "do right" by those who are less fortunate and struggle with health literacy.

Reﬂecting on his time on the Board, Petenotes, "The Bank has made signiﬁcant improvements in the last six years on

numerous fronts - loan growth, deposit growth, asset quality, and many more - all resulting in the tripling of its stock price over that period. I'm proud to be associated with such a phenomenal group of committed leaders on the Board and management team at Paragon that has led to such great progression for the bank."

Today, following the recent sale of PPA, Pete's focus includes spending quality time with his family, traveling, focusing on bank activities, serving as a member of the Advisory Council at his grade-school alma mater, St. Paul Catholic School, and taking a well-deserved break before searching for his next professional endeavor. Father of two incredible children: Kayla (a New Orleans based graphic designer and photographer) and Nick (currently in Scotland studying theoretical physics) and husband of wife Jackie for more than 27 years, Pete continues to "do the right thing" within the community, with the customers served at Paragon Bank through his leadership on the Board of Directors, and by expanding his career further in the healthcare industry.

2018 was another record-setting year for Paragon's involvement in our communities. Paragon employees spent 1,922 hours serving our communities through forty-four nonprofit organizations. Ninety-nine percent of Paragon employees participated in Paragon's Assisting the Community Through Service (ACTS) program with the average number of ACTS hours per team member of 22.8. Since 2008 when Paragon began tracking ACTS hours, team members have spent more than 9,000 hours working to make our communities better.

Neighborhood Christian Centers

Each year Paragon team members help with the Neighborhood Christian Centers' (NCC) Spring Jam to provide a virtual spring break for those to whom this privilege is not available. NCC's facilities are made to simulate a foreign country, and the children experience the exchange of money for a foreign currency, a trip through the Transportation Security Administration's security, an airplane ride, and the presentation of the sights, sounds, and food of the region.

Habitat for Humanity

In April our Small Business Capital Group in Atlanta was joined by Memphis team members to help clean up and repair a house as part of Habitat for Humanity DeKalb County's home repair program. This was the fourth year we have helped with Habitat's "A Brush with

Kindness" program for low-income seniors and disabled residents.

