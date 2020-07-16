Paragon Financial : The Shield Newsletter June 2020 0 07/16/2020 | 05:51pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Volume 14 Issue 1 the Shield of excellence Paragon Celebrates 15 Years in Banking Paragon Bank was officially chartered on January 19, 2005. This year marks our 15th anniversary. Throughout these fifteen years we have seen tremendous changes in the banking industry that streamline your banking needs. Our focus has always remained on our relationship with our customers. We are grateful for all the customers, employees, and friends who have made this anniversary possible. We look expectantly to the future for the successes that we will enjoy together. For information about Paragon's financial performance, please see Paragon Financial Solutions Hosts Virtual Shareholder Meeting on page 4. Pictured above are current team members who were with Paragon when it was chartered in 2005. COVID-19 - We Will Get Through This Together In this unprecedented time, our first thought is for the safety and well-being of our employees, customers, and community. During our 15-year history, we have formed relationships with many customers who have now been negatively impacted by this pandemic. We are committed to providing our customers the financial access and customer service you have grown to expect. Early this year, as we saw the spread of the coronavirus, we began to prepare. We ordered and received needed supplies in February. On March 16 we implemented Paragon's Business Continuity Plan. We closed our banking center lobbies, but our drive-thrus have remained open. If you need to gain access to your safe deposit box or want to open an account with us, please call and schedule an appointment. A Paragon team member, whose smile will be concealed by a face covering, will greet you at the door. We encourage you to wear a face covering too. If mandated by a local government body, we will require face coverings. Paragon understands the significant impact that the coronavirus pandemic is having on many of our small business and nonprofit customers. As part of the CARES Act passed by Congress, our experienced team made over 700 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, totaling over $90 million, to assist during this difficult time. The coronavirus has provided fuel for cyber criminals to prey upon the public's concern about this global crisis. Recent scams are designed to trick people into sending money, to disclose personal information, or to click on emails and websites that deliver computer malware onto their computer or network. Paragon Bank will never ask you for personal information via email or text message. We look forward to the time when we can again greet you in our banking centers with a handshake, a smile, and a free cup of cappuccino. In the meantime, you may want to consider using the convenient remote banking tools described on page 2 so that you can bank when and where you choose. PARAGON BANK June 2020 1 Remote Banking with Paragon At Paragon we provide you with the tools you need to bank, anytime and anywhere. We have the cutting-edge technology for you to take care of your banking needs online or on-the-go and the customer service you need from a real person. Paragon is invested in serving all your banking needs in the way that works best for you. Online: Technology makes it easier than ever to take care of your banking needs whenever you choose. Our cutting-edge online technology makes your personal banking easy and reliable from anywhere, at anytime. The Basics: Check your balances, pay your bills, view images of cleared checks, search for transactions, and make transfers to any of your other accounts through our online banking portal.

Consumer Apps: Our online loan applications let you get your loan process rolling from the comfort of your own couch

(or desk).

Bank-to-Bank Transfer: Enroll and verify your external account and start transferring the very next day.

Bill Pay: Pay all your bills in one setting and even set up recurring payments.

Alerts: Stay connected to your account activity by setting up alerts for ACH activity, cleared check items, and more.

eDocuments: Beat those stacks of paperwork on your counters and enroll in paperless statements for convenience, security, and sustainability.

Security Tokens: For a nominal fee, you can have a personal security token that generates a six-digit code you enter with your normal login credentials for added security.

My Paragon: Customize your online banking experience on your personal homepage with up-to-date account activity and removable widgets that allow you to see what is most important to you.

Person-to-Person Payments: Send money to an individual by simply entering their email address. To learn more about these and any other online banking services, visit bankparagon.com/online.

up-to-date account activity and removable widgets that allow you to see what is most important to you. Person-to-Person Payments: Send money to an individual by simply entering their email address. To learn more about these and any other online banking services, visit bankparagon.com/online. On-the-Go: You live a busy lifestyle and you never know where you are going to need to take care of your banking business - at home, in the carpool line, or with your morning coffee. (Please do not bank and drive.) At Paragon we can serve you with a range of mobile solutions for your banking needs. Mobile Apps The easiest way to bank on-the-go with Paragon is via our mobile apps. You can visit bankparagon.com/apps to download them for iPhone and Android. Our app allows you to do many of the same things you can do within online banking including: • Viewing accounts and transactions • Turning your debit card on and off • Paying bills • Transferring between accounts Mobile Deposit Through the Paragon app, you can make check deposits using your phone's camera to take photos of the front and back of your check. Download the Paragon mobile app and navigate to "Deposits" to register. Mobile Texting Even if you do not have the Paragon app, you can still monitor your accounts on the go. Once you have completed enrollment, you can check your account balances and recent transactions via text message. Paragon Direct Through Paragon Direct you can conduct your banking business over the phone with 24-Hour Telephone Banking. Call (901) 333-0260 anytime to access your account and make transactions. To learn more about our mobile services, go to bankparagon.com/mobile. The Shield of Excellence R Mortgage Experts You Can Trust Paragon's mortgage team has over 90 years of mortgage experience. During the coronavirus pandemic, we may be in separate locations, but we are ready to help with your mortgage loans. Please call one of our mortgage consultants for expert help. Anne Richards Crews Wellford Jon Roskos NMLS #640465 | 901.322.0754 NMLS #1595225 | 901.322.0757 NMLS #1195219 | 901.322.0805 Nancy Walls Vanessa Taylor NMLS #1564258 | 901.322.0629 NMLS #1604814 | 901.322.0768 People you know, Solutions that work. June 2020 3 In Memory of Nancy Magness Paragon team members were deeply saddened by the death of our former colleague Nancy Magness. She was an original Paragon team member and a friend to many. She served as our Manager of Human Resources for almost fifteen years. She retired on October 31, 2019, and died unexpectantly on December 1, 2019. Reflections of the work Nancy did at Paragon are the many employment awards we have received over the years. In 2019, for the second consecutive year, Paragon Bank was named one of the "Best Banks to Work For," by the American Banker (number 10 in the United States), one of the "Best Places to Work," by the Memphis Business Journal, and a "Top Workplace," by the Commercial Appeal. Nancy worked quietly in the background helping create the positive work environment bank organizers envisioned. She did not like the spotlight on her, in fact she would be unhappy that her picture is appearing in this edition of our Shield newsletter. She leaves behind her husband Michael and children Jennifer and Logan. Paragon Financial Solutions Holds Virtual Shareholder Meeting On May 21, 2020, Paragon Financial Solutions held its annual shareholders' meeting. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the meeting was held virtually. Despite being held by remote communication, the number of attendees was one of the highest in Paragon's history. During the official portion of the meeting, the results of shareholder proxy votes were reported. Shareholders approved the re-elections of Steve Bargiacchi, James F. Freeman, Christian (Chris) J. Saenger, and Robert Shaw, Jr. to serve the three- year term ending at the 2023 shareholder meeting. Shareholders also ratified Crowe LLP as Paragon's independent auditor for the year ending December 31, 2020. After the official business was concluded, CEO Robert Shaw and CFO Lewis Perkins reported the financial results of 2019 and the first quarter of 2020. Net income for 2019 was a record $4.3 million for Paragon. Net income of $703 thousand for the first quarter of 2020 increased 12% over the first quarter of 2019 and was the most profitable first quarter in Paragon's history. 4 The Shield of Excellence Paragon Commu In October, Paragon held a kickoff breakfast for the annual United Way of the Mid-South campaign. This year we had the privilege of hearing from the United Way Resource Department about the great impact the organization is having on the community. Pictured above are Mike Edwards, Paragon President & COO; Stephanie Shearin, Director, Major Gifts, United Way (Resource Development); Robert Shaw, Paragon CEO; Mary Sexton, Vice President of United Way (Resource Development); Lea Carr, Paragon Bank Private Banking; John Dedman, United Way; Dr. Kenneth Robinson, United Way of the Mid South President/CEO; and Cynthia Bowers, United Way. Paragon team members Crystal Derrick, Rita Kelly, and Nancy Walls volunteered during setup for the 30th annual Chefs' Celebrity Gala presented by the Memphis Child Advocacy Center. Paragon has supported the Memphis Child Advocacy's Chef's Celebrity Gala for 16 years. Pictured above are Paragon team members Andy Taylor and Robert Shaw, who served as celebrity waiters, with Memphis Child Advocacy Executive Director Virginia Stallworth. 5 June 2020 nity Involvement In January CPA firm Reynolds Bone and Griesbeck provided an IRS update for Paragon customers and team members. Tax partners Paul Berryhill and Chad Boyd were the presenters. This was the third year for this event. Paragon team members enjoy the Germantown Chamber of Commerce's 2020 Annual Awards Dinner. Paragon was the title sponsor again this year. The Shield of Excellence 6 In February Paragon's Small Business Capital Group volunteered at the Atlanta Community Food Bank. They participated with three other groups to sort more than 6,000 lbs. of food that will provide more than 4,700 meals. In March Paragon team members participated in Read Across America at Sea Isle Elementary School. Above, team member Emily Friedman reads to a second-grade class. June 2020 For the sixth consecutive year, Paragon employees volunteered at the Neighborhood Christian Centers, Inc. to help prepare for Spring Jam. This year's event gave some students from across the Mid-South who do not have opportunities to travel the opportunity to "visit" and learn about the culture and traditions of South Korea. During this time of critical need for blood, Paragon organized our annual blood drive for employees. Team member Wayne Littleton (pictured above) contributed to the cause. During the Coronavirus pandemic, Paragon has provided support to agencies that are feeding those in need. Here Paragon team members Kin Kinney and Laura Parkinson present a check to representatives of The Pantry in Oxford, MS. The Shield of Excellence 8 Anniversaries Fifteen-Year Anniversaries Andy Taylor June 14, 2004 Sharon Gulledge December 8, 2004 Chondrea Black October 1, 2004 Chris Platania December 13, 2004 Gordin McMurtry October 5, 2004 Stacy Fields December 13, 2004 Debbie Allen October 29, 2004 Diane Roten December 13, 2004 Tracey Thesmar December 1, 2004 Steve Maury February 22, 2005 Cheryl Shackelford December 1, 2004 Margie Smith February 22, 2005 Liz Joyner December 1, 2004 Lisa Word February 28, 2005 Carole Hughes December 8, 2004 Ten-Year Anniversary Five-Year Anniversaries Bill Freeman January 4, 2010 Troy Wheetley January 2, 2015 Carolyn Taylor January 20, 2015 Promotions Congratulations to the following employees who recently received the following promotions: Teresa Boozer - Vice President, Small Business Capital Group Carole Hughes - Senior Banking Specialist Crews Wellford - Assistant Vice President, Paragon Mortgage Lending Happy Retirement, Rita! Happy Retirement, Mike! Pictured at Rita's reception (l. to r.) Joyce Lansky, Rita Fiduccia, and Anise Belz. This December, we celebrated the retirement of Rita Fiduccia, our beloved Vice President of Senior Banking. Rita was one of Paragon's original team members. Over the last fifteen years she has provided her customers outstanding service and forged a committed banking relationship with all she served. On May 22, 2020, Paragon President and Chief Operating Officer Mike Edwards retired from Paragon. Unfortunately, as his retirement occurred during the pandemic, we were not able to have a reception to celebrate his time at Paragon. We appreciate the leadership Mike provided during his eight years with Paragon. We wish Mike and Rita happy retirement! June 2020 9 Employee Highlights! Congratulations to Team Member Crews Paragon team members celebrated as these ladies experienced milestone Wellford and his fiancee' Rachel Witt birthdays during the last few months. (l. to. r.) Paragon team members on their recent engagement. Chondrea Black, Stacy Fields, and Jeanine Gipson. New Smiles at Paragon Mitch Belton Christopher Clowers Rebekah Davis Rebecca Grant Wilson Pace Vice President, Business Financial Services Financial Services Vice President, Business Vice President, Business Development Officer Associate Associate Development Officer Development Officer SBCG SBCG Commercial Lending Joshua Seaton Anne Richards Shondra White Financial Services Senior Vice President Loan Specialist II/ Associate Paragon Mortgage Mortgage Closer Locations: Grove Park Poplar at Grove Park 4515 Poplar Avenue, Suite 108 Memphis, TN 38117 Paragon Place Poplar at Massey 6300 Poplar Avenue, Suite 117 Memphis, TN 38119 Oxford Office 265 North Lamar Blvd, Suite N Oxford, MS 38655 662.259.8306 8:30 am-12pm After hours, by appointment Fountain Place Poplar at Valleybrook 5400 Poplar Avenue, Suite 150 Memphis, TN 38119 Saddle Creek Poplar at Germantown 7600 Poplar Avenue Germantown, TN 38138 Paragon Small Business Capital Group 2970 Clairmont Road NE, Suite 700 Atlanta, GA 30329 419-1856 paragoncapitalsolutions.com Telephone: 901.273.2900 Branch Hours: 8:30 am-5:00 pm, Mon-Thu Thu 8:30 am-6:00 pm, Fri ATM: 24 Hours/7 days a week Paragon Direct: 901.333.0260 Unit 24-Hour Voice Response Unit Online Banking: bankparagon.com Mailing Address: P.O. Box 2022 Memphis, TN 38101-2022 Where to Follow Us Want to stay informed on the latest happenings such as events and community service at Paragon? You can find us across social media by searching for "Paragon Bank" on the websites below. MEMBER FDIC 10 The Shield of Excellence Attachments Original document

