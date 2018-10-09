Paragon Footwear Improves Operational Efficiency with Integrated IoT Solution & Managed Services from Sify & Aeris

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the IoT India Congress 2018, Aeris, a preferred Internet of Things (IoT) technology partner for enterprises, today announced that it was awarded a contract by Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) solutions and services leader, for delivery of IoT solutions to their customer, Paragon, India’s no. 1 footwear brand.

Paragon aimed to address the issues of unexpected delays due to vehicle breakdown or wrong routes taken, leading to unpleasant incidents. This led to the search for an IoT-based solution to remotely track and monitor Paragon’s fleet in real-time in order to prevent vehicle misuse, idle time in the logistics chain and even driver behavior. Since footwear is a distributor-retailer led business, all of these were critical to ensure that supplies reach the market on time, every time. Paragon decided to use technology to manage their nationwide fleet. After a thorough research of the information technology (IT) vendor landscape and as a first step towards digitizing their supply chain, Paragon decided to implement the Aeris solution across its nationwide fleet, thus making them a single connected entity.

Adoption of IoT is on the rise in India. The number of IoT devices in India is expected to increase significantly from roughly 200 million units in 2016 to 2.7 billion units by 2020, according to a NASSCOM report. By focusing on innovation and generating new opportunities, IoT is bringing retailers, consumers and every object in the value chain into the digital realm.

To address the growing need of data management arising from the accelerated growth projection of IoT in India, Aeris collaborated with Sify Technologies, to develop niche IoT offerings with managed services for the Indian enterprises. At the core of Sify’s Digital Transformation model is the cloud iteration of IoT services. Specific to this strategic alliance was a distinctive portfolio of managed Wi-Fi and Internet Service (ISP)-related offerings from Sify with proprietary IoT solutions and managed services from Aeris.

Aeris offers end-to-end IoT and machine-to-machine (M2M) solutions and services for the automobile, insurance, fleet, healthcare, utilities and manufacturing industries. Its comprehensive Aeris® Mobility IoT Platform (AMP) helps enterprises enhance revenue, create new services and business models. Aeris allows enterprises to embark on their digital transformation journey across a portfolio of business solutions.

Aeris has successfully created a unique IoT ecosystem for enterprises, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), technologists, system integrators and solution providers across many vertical sectors. Aeris empowers organizations to optimize human intervention and attain real-time remote monitoring of machines, equipment, and other assets along with enabling predictive and preventive maintenance of various products and assets within enterprises.

Abraham Chacko, Vice President of Human Resources, Paragon Polymer Products Pvt Ltd.

“With the successful deployment of an Aeris and Sify integrated IoT solution, we now have an advantage of minimizing the idle time, tracking a vehicle in real time, control and take timely action on the misuse of the vehicle in case a driver takes a wrong route, and quick loading and unloading based on the vehicle arriving information. This has significantly improved our distribution channel and dropped the number of complaints on late shipments.”

Daniel Alex, President of Telecom, Sify Technologies

“This is a highly customized IoT proposition. The Aeris and Sify IoT solution helped Paragon’s sales and distribution achieve an optimal fleet utilization in terms of cost/kms and turnaround time at the retailers’ end.”

Dr. Rishi Mohan Bhatnagar, President, Aeris India

“We are delighted to share that Aeris IoT technology and our partnership with Sify has helped Paragon take the first step towards a connected supply chain with our connected fleet and managed IoT services solution. Paragon has realized full potential of IoT and gained quantifiable benefits though this engagement.”

About Paragon

Paragon made its foray into the Indian market in 1975 with a production capacity of 1,500 pairs/day. Today, with a total production capacity (in-house) of four Lakhs pairs per day, Paragon's distribution of footwear is networked through 18 depots across India with more than 450 distributors and 25 direct company-owned retail shops delivering stocks to every corner of the country in the shortest possible time. Paragon also has an in-house footwear design team dedicated to creating new designs and models to keep up with market demand. While non-rubber footwear continues to be its leading product, Paragon brings its longstanding assurance of quality and durability to a full range of other footwear products.

Catering to millions with the promise of long-lasting footwear, Paragon has grown to become the No. 1 footwear brand in the country. Paragon has advanced laboratories, attached to each of its factories to test raw materials, semi-finished and finished products with a rigorous quality control. Its procedures in manufacturing a suitable blend of synthetic and selected natural rubber products have made it the most durable rubber and non-rubber footwear in the Indian market.

About Aeris

Aeris is a global technology partner with a proven history of helping companies unlock the value of IoT. For more than a decade, we’ve powered critical projects for some of the most demanding customers of IoT services. Headquartered in San Jose, Calif., Aeris strives to fundamentally improve businesses by dramatically reducing costs, accelerating time-to-market, and enabling new revenue streams. Built from the ground up for IoT and road tested at scale, Aeris IoT Services are based on the broadest technology stack in the industry, spanning connectivity up to vertical solutions. As veterans of the industry, we know that implementing an IoT solution can be complex, and we pride ourselves on making it simpler.

About Sify

Sify is the largest ICT service provider, systems integrator, and all-in-one network solutions company on the Indian subcontinent. We have also expanded to the United States, with headquarters in the heart of California’s Silicon Valley. Over 8500 businesses have become Sify customers. We also partner with other major network operators to deliver global network solutions. Our customers can access Sify services via India’s largest MPLS network. Among the very few enterprise class players in India, Sify, today has presence in more than 1600 cities in India and in North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore. For more details visit www.sifytechnologies.com .



