Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC Acquires Argo Landscapers Program

AVON, Conn., Jan 07, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Paragon Insurance Holdings, LLC, a national multi-line specialty program manager, today announced it has contracted with Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. to assume MGA responsibilities for Argo's Landscape Contracting program, effective January 1, 2019.



"The Landscapers program aligns well with our other growth businesses," said Ron Ganiats, CEO of Paragon Insurance. "We look forward to expanding the program through additional resources and investment."



Steve Hartman ran the program at Argo and with the sale, he has joined Paragon. Hartman is located in Fresno, California. The business will be managed as part of Paragon's western states operations reporting into San Diego. The addition of the program and Hartman are part of a larger strategy that will see Paragon launch new programs and underwriting facilities from the company's expanding San Diego operations.



The sale of the program enables Argo to simplify operations and focus efforts on other strategic growth opportunities within its U.S. business.



Any inquiries can be directed to Andrew Petersen at Paragon Insurance Holdings in San Diego: Email apetersen@paragonisngroup.com or Cell 415-317-4978



About Paragon:



A broadly diversified MGA and Specialty Program Manager, Paragon provides unique opportunities and solutions to retail agents, insurance carriers, reinsurers and vendor partners. Please visit https://www.paragoninsgroup.com/ for additional information.



About Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd.:



Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE: ARGO) is an international underwriter of specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty market. Argo Group offers a full line of products and services designed to meet the unique coverage and claims handling needs of businesses in two primary segments: U.S. Operations and International Operations. Argo Group's insurance subsidiaries are A.M. Best-rated 'A' (Excellent) (third highest rating out of 16 rating classifications) with a stable outlook, and Argo Group's U.S. insurance subsidiaries are Standard and Poor's-rated 'A-' (Strong) with a positive outlook. More information on Argo Group and its subsidiaries is available at https://www.argolimited.com/.



