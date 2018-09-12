Paragon Legal : Announces Acquisition By Calyx Capital Partners

Paragon Legal (“Paragon”), a leading provider of legal resource solutions to corporate legal departments, announces that the Company has received a strategic investment from Calyx Capital Partners (“Calyx”), a private investment fund.

Paragon was founded in 2006 by Mae O’Malley to provide attorneys with a new and innovative way to practice law in a flexible manner, and to allow corporate legal departments to engage high quality talent on an on-demand, project basis. Paragon provides highly-skilled attorneys, contract managers, and paralegals across a multitude of legal practice areas.

“As Paragon has grown tremendously over the years and continues to see high demand for its services, I have decided the time is right to bring in new owners and management who are well-equipped to see Paragon through the next stage of its growth,” says O’Malley. “The Calyx team has deep experience improving and growing organizations, and I am confident that their expertise and enthusiasm are just what Paragon needs at this stage in its growth.”

Trista Engel and Jessica Markowitz from Calyx will join the organization as Managing Directors of Paragon in its San Francisco headquarters. Mae O’Malley will continue as Founder and a member of the newly formed Board of Advisors, which will provide Paragon with added insights and expertise through its decades of experience in legal services.

“We are thrilled to be joining the Paragon team. Paragon’s ability to attract top legal talent, its roster of blue-chip clients, and its unique culture really set the business apart,” says Trista Engel. “We’ve chosen to be a part of Paragon because we see substantial opportunity to create greater value for our clients, and we will be devoting our energy and resources toward delivering the best client and attorney experience.”

Jessica Markowitz adds, “We look forward to joining the current management team and helping accelerate the growth of Paragon to achieve our goals of expanded opportunities for our employees and additional services for clients.”

About Paragon Legal

Paragon Legal (www.paragonlegal.com) is an innovative legal services firm that provides highly-skilled legal professionals to corporate legal departments on an on-demand, project basis. Since 2006, Paragon has established itself as a leading legal services partner to top tier companies in the Bay Area, providing flexible, cost-effective legal resources to meet each company’s unique needs. Paragon’s industry-changing model allows legal professionals the opportunity to continue with challenging legal work while maintaining flexibility and control over their schedules.

About Calyx Capital Partners

Calyx Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial investment firm formed to acquire and manage a single privately-held business. The Calyx team is comprised of experienced entrepreneurs, operators, and investors with a dedicated focus on creating long-term value through hands-on active management.

