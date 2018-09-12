Paragon Legal : Announces Acquisition By Calyx Capital Partners

Paragon Legal (“Paragon”), a leading provider of legal resource
solutions to corporate legal departments, announces that the Company has
received a strategic investment from Calyx Capital Partners (“Calyx”), a
private investment fund.
Paragon was founded in 2006 by Mae O’Malley to provide attorneys with a
new and innovative way to practice law in a flexible manner, and to
allow corporate legal departments to engage high quality talent on an
on-demand, project basis. Paragon provides highly-skilled attorneys,
contract managers, and paralegals across a multitude of legal practice
areas.
“As Paragon has grown tremendously over the years and continues to see
high demand for its services, I have decided the time is right to bring
in new owners and management who are well-equipped to see Paragon
through the next stage of its growth,” says O’Malley. “The Calyx team
has deep experience improving and growing organizations, and I am
confident that their expertise and enthusiasm are just what Paragon
needs at this stage in its growth.”
Trista Engel and Jessica Markowitz from Calyx will join the organization
as Managing Directors of Paragon in its San Francisco headquarters. Mae
O’Malley will continue as Founder and a member of the newly formed Board
of Advisors, which will provide Paragon with added insights and
expertise through its decades of experience in legal services.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Paragon team. Paragon’s ability to
attract top legal talent, its roster of blue-chip clients, and its
unique culture really set the business apart,” says Trista Engel. “We’ve
chosen to be a part of Paragon because we see substantial opportunity to
create greater value for our clients, and we will be devoting our energy
and resources toward delivering the best client and attorney experience.”
Jessica Markowitz adds, “We look forward to joining the current
management team and helping accelerate the growth of Paragon to achieve
our goals of expanded opportunities for our employees and additional
services for clients.”
About Paragon Legal
Paragon Legal (www.paragonlegal.com)
is an innovative legal services firm that provides highly-skilled legal
professionals to corporate legal departments on an on-demand, project
basis. Since 2006, Paragon has established itself as a leading legal
services partner to top tier companies in the Bay Area, providing
flexible, cost-effective legal resources to meet each company’s unique
needs. Paragon’s industry-changing model allows legal professionals the
opportunity to continue with challenging legal work while maintaining
flexibility and control over their schedules.
About Calyx Capital Partners
Calyx Capital Partners is an entrepreneurial investment firm formed to
acquire and manage a single privately-held business. The Calyx team is
comprised of experienced entrepreneurs, operators, and investors with a
dedicated focus on creating long-term value through hands-on active
management.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180912005916/en/