Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paragon Software and Visuality Systems Cooperate to Deliver the Industry's Best File-sharing Capabilities with Integrated SMB Protocol for OEMs Through Better Interoperability Between Windows and Non-Windows Machines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/14/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

Paragon Software Group, a global industry leader in embedded and desktop file system drivers, and Visuality Systems, a global leader in commercial SMB (Server Message Block) software stacks, announce their partnership and cooperation in merging SMB server/client and file systems to deliver the best cross-platform SMB solutions for OEMs. Paragon Software Group’s File System Link (FSL) delivers the industry’s best cross-platform tools. NQE™ is a portable client and server solution that can be integrated into any embedded device with any OS, a CPU or compiler.

With the new partnership, Visuality Systems’ NQE series will be integrated into Paragon’s file system drivers enabling device OEMs active in industry verticals such as automotive, storage industry, consumer devices, aerospace and defense, medical, industrial automation, smart devices, to deliver secure cross-platform file sharing solution to their end customers. The integrated file sharing solution features secure SMB3 encryption, substantially smaller footprint and memory usage compared to open source stacks, benchmark leading data transfer speeds and unprecedented reliability.

Since its inception in 1998, Visuality Systems has pioneered the SMB protocol for commercial deployment developing the non-GPL licensed NQ™ products – a commercial replacement for open-source SAMBA for Linux and to virtually any existing Operating System. The partnership with Paragon will provide Visuality Systems the ability to sell the Visuality Systems NQ product line to many more parts of the world and enter into further market sectors.

Sam Widerman, CEO of Visuality Systems, said, “Visuality Systems is very proud to announce the partnership with Paragon. Both Visuality Systems and Paragon are industry experts with worldwide leading and certified technologies that are utilized in millions of devices around the globe. At the end it is all about customer requirements. Together Visuality Systems and Paragon can provide customers with solutions that are dependable, very well tested and reliable, plus introductions to more market sectors that will benefit both companies.”

Konstantin Komarov, CEO of Paragon Software, commented: “Our collaboration with Visuality Systems addresses the market demand for the performance-optimized file system drivers. NQE carries tremendous flexibility and being integrated into Paragon’s drivers, it brings secure cross-platform file-sharing capabilities to the next generation of devices.”


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:42pMICROSOFT : Facebook Collaboration to Focus on Specifications for Co-Packaged Optics
DJ
02:41pAPPLE : to Hold Worldwide Developers Conference June 3-7 in San Jose
DJ
02:39pGMK NORIL'SKIY NIKEL' : Russian stake sales continue with TCS founder's $150 million deal
RE
02:39pMARCH 14TH, 2019 : Wayne Bank Unveils Milford Smart Banking Solution Center
PU
02:39pWELLS FARGO : Rich Baich Appointed to FEMA National Advisory Council
PU
02:39pBLACKBERRY : Fresh New Look for the Hub+ Suite
PU
02:39pTIM : Board of Directors approves document containing observations on remarks directed at the Company
PU
02:39pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:38pPLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC. : to File Quarterly Report with Trustee for Holders of its Senior Notes
PR
02:38pDPW HOLDINGS, INC. : Announces One-for-Twenty Reverse Stock Split
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTZ AG : DEUTZ AG: DEUTZ with record growth in 2018
2WIRECARD : WIRECARD : says internal probe exonerates Asia-Pacific accounting manager
3O2 CZECH REPUBLIC AS : O2 CZECH REPUBLIC : Czech network operator CETIN sees Huawei risks as manageable - news..
4DE'LONGHI SPA : DE'LONGHI : Approval of financial results as of December 31, 2018
5Oil prices mixed as OPEC renews call for cuts, lowers demand outlook

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.