Paragon Technologies : Announces Year End Results

04/04/2019 | 07:22pm EDT

Paragon Technologies News Release

EASTON, Pa., April 4, 2019 / -- Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PGNT), a holding company, announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2018, on March 26, 2019.

.

Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 are summarized below. For further detail on our results, shareholders should carefully review our annual report, which can found at www.pgntgroup.com.

(In Thousands)

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2016

Net Sales

$ 85,098

$

64,615

$

8,574

Operating Income (loss)

1,993

(82)

(1,472)

Other income (expense)

Interest Income

24

117

39

Interest expense

(403)

(351)

(12)

Realized Gain on investment, marketable securities

161

321

138

Unrealized loss on investment, equity securities

(56)

-

-

Gain on bargain purchase

-

4,226

-

Gain on sale of fixed assets

1

-

-

Total other income (expense), net

(273)

4,313

165

Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest

1,720

4,231

(1,307)

Income tax expense (benefit)

655

609

(223)

Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest

1,065

3,622

(1,084)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

113

882

-

Net income (loss) attributable to Paragon Technologies, Inc and

subsidiaries

$ 952

$

2,740

$

(1,084)

Analysis of Results and General Business Commentary:

In 2018, revenues benefited from one full year of inclusion of our distribution company, SED Colombia, compared with 10 months in 2017.

Also, beginning in 2018 newly issued accounting rules required that all companies record any unrealized losses or gains from equity investments in the income statement.

Paragon's investment gains or losses reflect realized gains or losses in the company's investment portfolio.

Paragon utilizes pre-tax operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of financial results. Paragon Technologies defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

As of December 31, 2018, Paragon's book value per share was $3.22/share compared with $2.96/share as of December 31, 2017. Book value per share numbers reflect the exclusion of the non-controlling interest equity portion of SEDC which we do not own and 2017 per share book value numbers have been adjusted to reflect that exclusion.

Further analysis of Paragon's full year results will be available in the annual letter to shareholders which we expect to be released in the coming days.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries that engage in diverse business activities, including material handling, distribution, real estate and investments.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements concern the Company's operations, financial condition and performance and are based largely on the Company's beliefs and expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, those related to: general economic conditions, including those in the markets in which the Company operates; the Company's ability to expand its revenue streams; technological changes in the Company's industry; the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers; decreased demand for the Company's products and services and the Company's ability to retain or replace its significant customers; factors affecting the capital markets and share prices generally; economic and political risks of selling products in foreign countries, including risks of non-compliance with U.S. and foreign laws and regulations; cybersecurity risks and risks of damage and interruptions of information technology systems; and the Company's ability to complete acquisitions, strategic investments, divestitures, mergers or other transactions on acceptable terms or at all. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all such risk factors, nor can management assess the impact of all such factors on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. All statements in this press release other than statements that are purely historical are forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend and assumes no obligation, to update any forward- looking statements made in this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Disclaimer

Paragon Technologies Inc. published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 23:21:02 UTC
