Paragon Technologies : Announces Year End Results

Paragon Technologies News Release

EASTON, Pa., April 4, 2019 / -- Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: PGNT), a holding company, announced its results for the year ended December 31, 2018, on March 26, 2019.

.

Paragon Technologies, Inc.'s Consolidated Statement of Operations for the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016 are summarized below. For further detail on our results, shareholders should carefully review our annual report, which can found at www.pgntgroup.com.

(In Thousands) December 31, December 31, December 31, 2018 2017 2016 Net Sales $ 85,098 $ 64,615 $ 8,574 Operating Income (loss) 1,993 (82) (1,472) Other income (expense) Interest Income 24 117 39 Interest expense (403) (351) (12) Realized Gain on investment, marketable securities 161 321 138 Unrealized loss on investment, equity securities (56) - - Gain on bargain purchase - 4,226 - Gain on sale of fixed assets 1 - - Total other income (expense), net (273) 4,313 165 Income (loss) before income taxes and noncontrolling interest 1,720 4,231 (1,307) Income tax expense (benefit) 655 609 (223) Net income (loss) before noncontrolling interest 1,065 3,622 (1,084) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 113 882 - Net income (loss) attributable to Paragon Technologies, Inc and subsidiaries $ 952 $ 2,740 $ (1,084)

Analysis of Results and General Business Commentary:

In 2018, revenues benefited from one full year of inclusion of our distribution company, SED Colombia, compared with 10 months in 2017.

Also, beginning in 2018 newly issued accounting rules required that all companies record any unrealized losses or gains from equity investments in the income statement.

Paragon's investment gains or losses reflect realized gains or losses in the company's investment portfolio.

Paragon utilizes pre-tax operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, in its analysis of financial results. Paragon Technologies defines pre-tax operating earnings outside of the investment gains/losses of the Company.

As of December 31, 2018, Paragon's book value per share was $3.22/share compared with $2.96/share as of December 31, 2017. Book value per share numbers reflect the exclusion of the non-controlling interest equity portion of SEDC which we do not own and 2017 per share book value numbers have been adjusted to reflect that exclusion.

Further analysis of Paragon's full year results will be available in the annual letter to shareholders which we expect to be released in the coming days.