Paragonix Technologies Inc., Announces Presentation of the Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport System at the 32nd Annual Meeting of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery in Milan, 18-20 October 2018

Paragonix Technologies, Inc. will present the Paragonix SherpaPak™
Cardiac Transport System product line at Booth E08 during the 32nd
Annual Meeting of the European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery
(EACTS) held in Milan, Italy, from 18 to 20 October, 2018. The Paragonix
SherpaPak™ CTS1,2 is intended for the transport of donor
hearts destined for transplantation into a recipient patient. The device
combines innovative cooling technology with safe, consistent methods for
cold ischemic storage and transport of donor organs. Real-time reporting
of preservation temperature allows for continuous monitoring of
transport conditions of the donor heart; at completion of the transport,
these data are downloaded to Bluetooth-enabled devices for record
keeping and sharing among the transplant team.
Bill Edelman, Chairman & CEO, for Paragonix commented, “We are looking
forward to discussing the Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac Transport System
with the clinical community during the EACTS Annual Meeting. With
several European countries already using the device for donor heart
transport, we are excited to share European and US clinical use
experience and case studies at our booth.”
About the EACTS
The European Association for Cardio-Thoracic Surgery was founded in 1986
as a European organisation devoted to the practice of cardiothoracic
surgery. Membership has now spread all over the world with 4000 active
members including surgeons, perfusionists and allied health
professionals. The EACTS Annual Meeting is the largest cardiothoracic
meeting in the world focusing on scientific developments and research in
the following specialities: Acquired Cardiac Disease, Congenital Heart
Disease, Vascular Disease and Thoracic Disease. Now in its 32nd year,
the 2018 Annual Meeting will be in Milan.
About the Paragonix SherpaPak™ and SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport
System
Currently, the availability of cardiac transplantation is governed by
the “ischemic time”, that being, the elapsed time from heart donation to
recipient implantation. According to The International Society Of Heart
and Lung Transplantation (“ISHLT”) guidelines3 for the care
of heart transplant recipients, the projected ischemic time should not
exceed 4 hours4,5, limiting the distance available to
transport a donor heart. Paragonix SherpaPak™ Cardiac
Transport System is fully disposable, eliminating problems associated
with maintenance, device transport and contamination. The Paragonix
SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System combines innovative
oxygenated perfusion of organs and safe organ storage with the ultimate
goal of extending ischemic time to 12 hours, significantly altering the
transportation range of donor hearts.
About the Cardiac Transplantation Market
Cardiac transplantation is considered the gold standard therapy for
patients in end-stage heart failure6. With over 6.5 million
Americans currently diagnosed with heart failure (HF)7, 10%
of which are diagnosed with end-stage heart failure8, there
is a persistent need to provide end-stage heart failure support to this
expanding population. Estimates of the prevalence of symptomatic HF in
the general European population are similar to those in the United States9.
In 2017, over 2,000 donor hearts were transplanted in Europe10.
The annual US economic burden of treating heart failure exceeds $34.4
billion11, over 50% of which is due to the cost of
hospitalization12. The financial demands associated with
transplantation are considerable. The estimated first year costs for
heart transplant are $997,700, and subsequent annual costs can easily
exceed $30,00013. In the United States, around 30,000 people
die annually from end-stage heart disease. As of February 2018, 3,990
patients in the United States are on the waiting list for a heart
transplant14 and close to 4,000 patients in Europe are on the
waiting list for a heart transplant every year15. In 2017,
3,244 patients in the United States16 and over 2,000 European
patients received a live-saving heart transplant19. These
data, however, only seem to represent the tip of the iceberg. Assuming
that up to 157,000 people with end-stage heart failure are candidates
for transplantation17, maximization of donor organ
utilization has enormous potential in cardiac transplantation.
About Paragonix Technologies, Inc.
Based in Massachusetts and founded in 2010, Paragonix Technologies Inc.,
is a privately held medical device company innovating the Paragonix
SherpaPak™ and SherpaPerfusion™ Cardiac Transport System, a novel,
single-use organ preservation device to improve donor organ quality. Paragonix
has established a pipeline of donor organ transport devices that address
the current donor organ shortage by maximizing donor organ utilization,
improving donor organ quality and extending donor organ transport
throughout the entire United States.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181015005284/en/