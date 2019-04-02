Log in
Paramedics: Life on the Line Debuts on British Columbia's Knowledge Network

04/02/2019 | 03:02am EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today British Columbia’s public broadcaster, Knowledge Network, announces the launch of a new documentary series Paramedics: Life on the Line. Premiering on Knowledge Network’s television channel, the new Knowledge Network app, and on Knowledge.ca, viewers will have an inside look at the challenges these dedicated professionals face daily.

The gripping ten-episode documentary series follows call-takers and crews from dispatch to the streets, as they deal with the unthinkable each day. Produced by Lark Productions, the acclaimed team that produced Emergency Room: Life and Death at VGH, this “prequel” opens viewers’ eyes to the emergencies happening around us every moment. Viewers will be able to see first-hand the impact Paramedics, call takers, and dispatchers have on the health of the patients, from the 911 call to the paramedic response on-scene and the ambulance ride to hospital.

President and CEO of Knowledge Network, Rudy Buttignol says, “I am thrilled to see the vision for this documentary series -- at long last -- come to life. We have been wanting to do this for a number of years, right after the overwhelming success of the 14-epsiode Emergency Room: Life + Death at VGH series. Audiences loved ER and we had a pretty good idea they wanted to see more in-depth stories about our health care system. Thanks to the talented and experienced team at Lark Productions, we were able to gain unfettered access to the life-saving, heroic work of the paramedics, call takers and dispatchers of BC Emergency Health Services. I am forever grateful to Linda Lupini and the BCEHS for putting their trust in Knowledge.”

Executive Vice-President of BC Emergency Health Services, Linda Lupini says, “This is going to give people a chance to see the incredible medical care that paramedics bring to their patients. In many ways, an ambulance brings the emergency department to you and that really comes out in some of the episodes. I think people will also be struck by how calm and caring paramedics, dispatchers and emergency medical call-takers are in spite of the very difficult and often traumatic situations they face.”

Executive Producer of Lark Productions, Erin Haskett says, "Our talented production team, most who returned from Emergency Room: Life and Death at VGH, beautifully captured the hard work of these incredible health care professionals, providing a rare glimpse into the challenges and issues they face each day. We are grateful to BCEHS and their amazing team for giving us the opportunity to join on their frontlines.”

Paramedics: Life on the Line will air Tuesday nights at 9:00 pm on Knowledge Network’s television channel, and across Canada on the Knowledge Network app and Knowledge.ca. After ten weeks, the entire series will be for available for streaming and will air for a second time on Knowledge Network’s television channel. More information can be found online at Knowledge.ca

-30-

About Paramedics: Life on the Line


Paramedics: Life on the Line takes viewers to the front-line of emergency medicine with the paramedics and dispatchers of British Columbia’s Emergency Health Services. From the team that created the critically-acclaimed Emergency Room: Life and Death at VGH, this gripping new documentary series follows British Columbia’s paramedics and dispatchers as they confront emergencies across BC’s Lower Mainland.

About Knowledge Network:

British Columbia’s Knowledge Network is a viewer-supported public broadcaster exploring the world through its commercial-free television and streaming services. Knowledge Network works in partnership with independent producers in British Columbia and Canada to develop and commission children’s and documentary programs that educate, inform and inspire. For more information, visit www.knowledge.ca

About BC Emergency Health Services:

BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) is responsible for the delivery and governance of pre-hospital emergency medical care and inter-facility patient transfer services through the BC Ambulance Service and the BC Patient Transfer Services. BCEHS is supported by the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA). For more information please visit www.bcehs.ca or follow us on Twitter @BC_EHS.

About Lark Productions:

Vancouver-based Lark Productions is an award-winning boutique television production company. Established in 2010, Lark develops and produces thought-provoking scripted and unscripted content that travels internationally. The company also enjoys a distribution and development deal with NBCUniversal International. For more information visit www.larkproductions.ca

Media Contact:

Victoria Levy
Talk Shop
victoria@talkshopmedia.com
604-738-2220

© GlobeNewswire 2019
