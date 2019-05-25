Paramount Pictures : Hosted Free 25th Anniversary Screening of Academy Award®-Winning Classic FORREST GUMP on National Mall

Paramount Pictures proudly celebrated the 25th anniversary of the beloved classic FORREST GUMP with a special outdoor screening on the National Mall in Washington D.C. Free to the public, the screening took place tonight before Memorial Day weekend.

Academy Award-winning producer Wendy Finerman and retired Sergeant First Class Sammy L. Davis, a recipient of the Medal of Honor, attend a special 25th anniversary screening of Forrest Gump on the National Mall on Friday, May 24, 2019 in Washington, D.C. Davis’ real-life Medal of Honor ceremony appears in the film with Tom Hanks superimposed. (Photo by Casey Rodgers/Invision for Paramount Home Entertainment)

Among the guests of honor at the event were Medal of Honor recipients Kyle Carpenter and Sammy L. Davis, whose medal ceremony at the White House with President Lyndon B. Johnson was used in FORREST GUMP with Tom Hanks as Forrest superimposed into the footage. Academy Award-winning producer, Wendy Finerman, introduced the film on this special occasion.

FORREST GUMP won six Academy Awards including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor (Tom Hanks), Best Writing, Best Film Editing and Best Visual Effects. Upon its release in 1994, the film became a global blockbuster, as well as a cultural touchstone, and remains a treasured cinematic classic that is beloved and quoted the world over. A newly remastered version of FORREST GUMP is available now in a two-disc Blu-ray that includes over three hours of bonus content.

