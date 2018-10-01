Log in
Paramount : Sells 425 Eye Street for $157 Million

10/01/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

- In addition completes sale of 2099 Pennsylvania Avenue -

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) ('Paramount' or the 'Company') announced today that it has sold 425 Eye Street, a seven-story, 372,552 square foot office building in the NoMa submarket of Washington, D.C. for approximately $157 million. As of June 30, 2018, the property was 98.7% leased with weighted average in-place gross annualized rents of $46.16 per square foot. 90% of the office square space is leased to the U.S. Government. The building is LEED Platinum certified and features an impressive ENERGY STAR score of 100. Additionally, Paramount announced today that it has completed the previously announced sale of 2099 Pennsylvania Avenue for $220 million.

'The sale of 425 Eye Street is another example of our active approach to portfolio management and our ability to crystalize value for our stockholders,' said Albert Behler, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President.

The impact of the two asset sales was not included in the Company's most recent earnings guidance issued on August 1, 2018. Based on the timing of the closing of these sales, the Company no longer expects to receive $0.02 per share of Core FFO in the fourth quarter that had been previously included in its full year 2018 Core FFO guidance.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

View source version on businesswire.com : https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181001005288/en/

Paramount Group, Inc.
Wilbur Paes
Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
212-237-3122
ir@paramount-group.com
or
Christopher Brandt
Vice President, Investor Relations
212-237-3134
ir@paramount-group.com
or
Media:
212-492-2285
pr@paramount-group.com

Source: Paramount Group, Inc.

Disclaimer

Paramount Group Inc. published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 12:06:02 UTC
