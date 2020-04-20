Log in
ParanaPanema : 2020 Corporate Events Agenda

04/20/2020 | 07:11pm EDT

2020 Corporate Events Calendar

Company Name: PARANAPANEMA S.A.

Head Office Address: Via do Cobre - Area Industrial Oeste, 3700 - Copec ZIP CODE: 42850-000 - Dias D'Ávila - BA/Brazil

Website: http://ri.paranapanema.com.br

Investor Relations Director: Luiz Carlos Siqueira Aguiar

E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br

Telephone: +55 11 2199-7906

Fax: +55 11 4461-4034

Responsible for the Investor Relations Department: Roberta Leal

E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br

Telephone: +55 11 2199-7914/7945

Publications (and locality) in which corporate documents are published: Folha de S. Paulo and Diário Oficial da Bahia

The Company is bound to the Market Arbitrage Chamber, according to the engagement clause included in its Bylaws

Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of 12/31/2019 - when applicable

EVENT

DATE

Available to Shareholders

23/03/20

Submission to B3/CVM

23/03/20

Standard Financial Statements (DFP) of 12/31/2019

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3/CVM

23/03/20

Reference Form of the current fiscal year (12/31/2019)

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3/CVM

29/05/20

Corporate Governance Report

EVENT

DATE

Submission to B3/CVM

29/05/20

Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR

EVENT

DATE

Referring to 1st quarter 2020

07/05/20

Referring to 2nd quarter 2020

30/07/20

Referring to 3rd quarter 2020

29/10/20

Conference Call

EVENT

DATE

4Q19 and 2019 Results

17/03/20

1Q20 Results

08/05/20

2Q20 Results

31/07/20

3Q20 Results

30/10/20

Ordinary Shareholders Meeting

EVENT

DATE

Holding of the Annual General Meeting

23/04/20

Disclaimer

ParanaPanema SA published this content on 20 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2020 23:10:09 UTC
