ParanaPanema : 2020 Corporate Events Agenda

2020 Corporate Events Calendar
Company Name: PARANAPANEMA S.A.
Head Office Address: Via do Cobre - Area Industrial Oeste, 3700 - Copec ZIP CODE: 42850-000 - Dias D'Ávila - BA/Brazil
Website: http://ri.paranapanema.com.br
Investor Relations Director: Luiz Carlos Siqueira Aguiar
E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br
Telephone: +55 11 2199-7906
Fax: +55 11 4461-4034
Responsible for the Investor Relations Department: Roberta Leal
E-mail: ri@paranapanema.com.br
Telephone: +55 11 2199-7914/7945
Publications (and locality) in which corporate documents are published: Folha de S. Paulo and Diário Oficial da Bahia
The Company is bound to the Market Arbitrage Chamber, according to the engagement clause included in its Bylaws
Annual Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial Statements of 12/31/2019 - when applicable
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
|
Available to Shareholders
|
23/03/20
|
|
Submission to B3/CVM
|
23/03/20
|
|
|
|
|
Standard Financial Statements (DFP) of 12/31/2019
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to B3/CVM
|
23/03/20
|
|
|
|
|
Reference Form of the current fiscal year (12/31/2019)
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to B3/CVM
|
29/05/20
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance Report
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Submission to B3/CVM
|
29/05/20
|
|
|
|
|
Quarterly Financial Statements - ITR
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Referring to 1st quarter 2020
|
07/05/20
|
|
Referring to 2nd quarter 2020
|
30/07/20
|
|
Referring to 3rd quarter 2020
|
29/10/20
|
|
|
|
|
Conference Call
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
4Q19 and 2019 Results
|
17/03/20
|
|
1Q20 Results
|
08/05/20
|
|
2Q20 Results
|
31/07/20
|
|
3Q20 Results
|
30/10/20
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary Shareholders Meeting
|
|
|
EVENT
|
DATE
|
Holding of the Annual General Meeting
|
23/04/20
|
