Parascript Integrates with Encapture to Bring Intelligent Automation to Document Processing

04/07/2020 | 07:31am EDT

Longmont, CO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Parascript—which supplies the digital workforce with machine learning-based document automation technology solutions that process over 100 billion documents annually—announced that Encapture, a leading intelligent capture platform, has integrated with FormXtra.AI to enable handwriting recognition and signature detection.

“Parascript is a great addition to our intelligent document capture platform,” said Will Robinson, CEO of Imagine Solutions, the creators of Encapture. “We’re constantly looking for best-of-breed technology partners to add innovative functionality to enhance our automation capabilities. Parascript has demonstrated leadership in handwriting recognition and signature verification that’s second to none.”

Encapture is an intelligent capture software platform for businesses looking to automate their document-intensive processes. Its intuitive, integrated suite of products uses machine learning to help employees stop wasting time on mundane and repetitive tasks so they can focus on better serving their customers. Large banks, insurance agencies, mortgage lenders and companies with high volumes of paperwork trust Encapture to keep their operations efficient, secure and humming.

Currently, a super-regional bank is implementing Parascript software within Encapture to enable signature verification as part of their FDIC Part 370 initiative. The bank expects this solution to ensure their compliance while saving substantial time and cost compared to the manual process in place today.

“Our integration will have a real impact on an organization’s ability to automate their most complex processes, especially when handwriting is involved,” said Bill Johnson, Parascript Vice President of Global Sales. “This opens the door to really transforming the breadth of capabilities within intelligent automation.”

About Imagine Solutions
Imagine Solutions is a full-service tech consulting firm that focuses on intelligent automation for document-intensive processes. For more than 20 years, we've helped leading banks, insurers, government agencies and Fortune 500 companies create highly efficient digital experiences that save money, reduce risk and allow employees to focus on what matters most — taking care of customers. Our deep industry knowledge and expertise in machine learning, intelligent capture and content management allow us to design and build solutions that drive tremendous value for our clients. For more information on Imagine and Encapture, please visit imaginesolutions.com or www.encapture.com, and follow us at @imaginesolutions.

About Parascript, LLC

Parascript supplies the digital workforce with document automation solutions focused on transactions, information governance, fraud prevention and business processes. Parascript provides advanced capture leveraging machine learning with real-time adaptability and zero configuration. Our software offers easy-to-use, image-based analysis, classification, data location, extraction and verification. More than 100 billion documents for financial services, government organizations and the healthcare industry are analyzed annually by Parascript software. Parascript offers its technology both as software products and as software-enabled services to our partners. Our BPO, service provider, OEM and value-added reseller network partners leverage, integrate and distribute Parascript software in the U.S. and across the world. Visit Parascript, and join us on LinkedIn.

Rebecca Rowe
Parascript
303-381-3122
rebecca.rowe@parascript.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
