Parcel Pending Announces Executive Promotions

IRVINE, Calif., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the global leader of package delivery solutions with over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly in over 48 states and Canada, today announced the promotions of two executives: Mike Williams from Vice President of Sales to Senior Vice President of Sales, and Kate Reidel from Vice President of Business Development to Senior Vice President of Business Development. Both promotions are effective immediately.

“We’re in the middle of a phenomenal growth phase, and now is the ideal time to recognize the impressive contributions that Mike and Kate have made to help us get here by promoting them both to Senior Vice President positions,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “Both Mike and Kate are passionate about growing the company and the skillsets of their teams. As talented leaders, I am confident that they will successfully move us forward during this exciting growth period.”

Williams joined Parcel Pending in 2016 as Director of Sales. Over the last three years, he has played an integral role in leading and growing the sales team. Reidel joined Parcel Pending in 2017 as Vice President of Business Development. In her new role, Reidel will be responsible for strategically identifying and executing new vertical opportunities for the company. She will focus on establishing partnerships with customers to create a viable package management solution that will increase their efficiency and improve the customer experience.

About Parcel Pending

Parcel Pending is the world’s largest secure parcel locker provider with over 25 million packages safely and securely delivered. Parcel Pending combines 100% Always-On Customer Service, electronic lockers and mobile applications to improve the customer experience, while reducing operating costs. Parcel Pending markets to homebuilders, multifamily communities, commercial office buildings, retailers and universities throughout North America and Canada. More information is available by calling 844-312-9101 or at www.parcelpending.com.

