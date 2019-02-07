Parcel Pending Introduces Industry-first Smart Home Lockers™

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending , the nation's leading provider of innovative package management solutions, today announced the launch of their new Smart Home Lockers™ - the industry’s first electronic package locker designed specifically for single-family homes. The company has partnered with Toll Brothers, America’s Luxury Home Builder®, to roll out the new lockers this month for their four exceptional collections of new homes at Mesa Ridge in Summerlin® in Las Vegas.



“We’re in the business of solving package management and the reality is that porch piracy has become an issue for homeowners. In fact, an average of 30 million packages are taken from doorsteps each year, and overall thirty percent of Americans have had a package stolen from their front porch,” explained Lori A. Torres, CEO of Parcel Pending. “Additionally, home package deliveries have increased 48 percent over the past two years due to the boom of online shopping. This trend will only continue to increase, which is why we are introducing our new Smart Home Lockers – the first electronic locker designed specifically for single-family homes.”

Parcel Pending’s Smart Home Lockers provide homeowners with a convenient, secure and reliable way for them to receive their deliveries at home 24/7. The way it works is simple. When a package arrives, the courier places it into the locker and then the resident receives a text or email notification that their package has been delivered. Alternatively, they can also ask Alexa or Google Play if they have a package. The package remains safe and secure in the locker until they return home.

“Builders like Toll Brothers love our Smart Home Lockers because they provide a valuable solution for homebuyers,” continued Torres. “No one wants their packages stolen and now builders can help homeowners secure their online shopping deliveries by offering our tech-forward, innovative locker solutions.”

Parcel Pending Smart Home Locker Benefits:

Secure in-home deliveries without opening the front door

Instant notifications alert homeowners when packages arrive

Weatherproof lockers protect packages from harsh wind, sun, rain and other natural elements

Live 24/7, U.S.-based Customer Service for homeowners and couriers

Lockers can be customized to complement exterior home aesthetics

“We are excited to be one of the first homebuilders to introduce such a convenient and secure solution to our homebuyers at our new Mesa Ridge collection in Summerlin,” said Toll Brothers Vice President, Dan Wright. “This is an opportunity to showcase one of the many luxury appointments that will be included in our modern, staff-gated community, which will boast unique one- and two-story home designs.”

