Parcel Pending Showcases Buy Online, Pick-up in Locker (BOPIL®) Retail Solutions at 2020 RILA: Link Supply Chain Conference

02/20/2020 | 07:01am EST

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parcel Pending, North America’s leading provider of package management solutions, will showcase its Buy Online, Pick-up in Locker (BOPIL®) retail locker solutions at booth #514 at the 2020 RILA: Link Supply Chain Conference (RILA) Feb. 23-26 in Dallas. BOPIL is designed to supercharge, simplify and streamline the BOPIS process, saving valuable staff time, boosting staff efficiencies and maximizing overall revenue.

E-commerce is growing at a staggering rate. According to Forrester, online sales will account for 17 percent of all U.S. retail sales by 2022. Additionally, online sales are projected to grow five times faster than offline sales. These figures should come as no surprise considering 80 percent of Americans now shop online and 62 percent of them make online purchases every week. The trend of consumers tapping BOPIS as their go-to shopping method is also on the rise. In fact, studies show that consumer adoption for BOPIS has increased by 47 percent year-over-year, and 90 percent of retailers have committed to a BOPIS solution by 2021.

“Retail supply chain executives are looking to offer a premium customer experience and gain a competitive advantage, and our BOPIL locker solutions do just that. We designed BOPIL specifically to maximize retail staff efficiencies, save valuable staff time and boost overall revenue,” stated Lori A. Torres, CEO and Founder of Parcel Pending. “BOPIL -- available in refrigerated and fully customizable options -- makes it fast, easy and convenient for customers to retrieve their online orders so it’s a win-win for both the retailer and customer.”

The way BOPIL works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled – be it clothing, electronics or more – the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at a participating retail store location. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique access code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their online order at their convenience by going to the retail store and entering their personal access code into the locker. What’s more, all deliveries and customer pick-ups are monitored, tracked and verified by Parcel Pending’s built-in cameras and infrared scanners to provide complete chain of custody for all orders.

Top Benefits of BOPIL for Retailers I­­nclude:

  • Streamlined Operations: retailers can save an average of 45 hours per month managing BOPIS
  • Improved Customer Experience: a seamless BOPIS experience makes consumers 78 percent more likely to become recurring customers
  • Increased Revenue: 61 percent of all customers make an additional, unplanned purchase when retrieving their BOPIS order
  • Higher Employee Engagement: by reducing time spent managing BOPIS, store staff can focus on being knowledgeable, engaging resources for customers

Visit Parcel Pending at booth #514 during RILA to learn more about their retail locker solutions. Alternatively, you can contact Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Parcel Pending at RILA.

Learn more about Parcel Pending at www.parcelpending.com.

About Parcel Pending
Parcel Pending is the leading provider of package management solutions for residential, commercial, retail, and university properties in the United States and Canada. With over 1.5 million packages successfully delivered monthly, we offer a wide range of solutions that ensure the simple and secure delivery and retrieval of packages and online orders.

To learn more, visit www.parcelpending.com or call (323) 605-3361.

Media Contact:
Melissa Penn
Melissa.Penn@parcelpending.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
