Parcel Pending's Buy Online, Pick-Up in Locker™ Solutions Set to Help Retailers Boost Revenue During 2019 Holiday Season

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ‘Tis the season to shop online! According to a recent PricewaterhouseCoopers survey, the majority of consumers (54 percent of survey respondents) will do their holiday shopping online this year. Overall, the National Retail Federation predicts that retail sales in November and December will increase by up to 4.2 percent over 2018 to $730 billion in total sales. As the leading provider of Buy Online, Pick Up in Locker™ (BOPIL) solutions, Parcel Pending wants to remind retailers that BOPIL can help them boost their revenue by executing a seamless Buy Online, Pick Up In Store (BOPIS) experience for busy holiday shoppers.



“With PWC predicting that consumers will spend an average of $1,284 on gifts - up 2.7 percent from last year - it is sure to be another record-breaking holiday shopping season. Most importantly, these holiday sales will be fueled by online and mobile shopping. Retailers can capitalize on this trend by arming themselves with our BOPIL retail solutions,” stated Cynthia Aadal, Vice President of Retail Strategy for Parcel Pending. “BOPIL helps retailers generate more revenue during the busy holiday shopping season by streamlining their BOPIS process. This is important seeing as how more than two-thirds of shoppers told PWC they want easily accessible, convenient shopping.”

Parcel Pending is a leading provider of BOPIL solutions designed to simplify the BOPIS process. The way it works is simple. Once an online retail order is fulfilled - be it clothing, electronics and more - the items are placed into one of the Parcel Pending lockers located at the retail store. Customers are then instantly notified by text or email and provided with a unique code that they can type or scan at the locker kiosk. They can then quickly and easily pick up their online order and goods at their convenience by going to the retail store and simply entering their personal code into the locker.

Top BOPIL Benefits for Retailers During Holiday Shopping Season:

Driving traffic in the door & revving up revenue. By bringing a customer into the store and delivering a convenient, quick and premium experience, customers are more likely to impulsively purchase additional items since their time is no longer wasted waiting in line. In fact, 61 percent of shoppers and 75 percent of millennials who come into the store to collect their online order make an unplanned purchase. More foot traffic also equates to more opportunities to market to and encourage customers to buy something. Retailers can drive additional in-store purchases by rewarding customers to utilize BOPIS via product coupons or samples in the lockers.

