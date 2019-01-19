Log in
Parents and Legislators to Discuss School Choice, Future of Education

01/19/2019 | 08:01am EST

LARAMIE, Wyo., Jan. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyoming parents, elected officials, and community leaders will gather for an informational discussion, "The Future of Education," in celebration of National School Choice Week on Wednesday, Jan. 23.

The panel discussion, which will take place at 5 p.m. at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, will feature special guest speakers Dicky Shanor, chief of staff at the Wyoming Department of Education, and Tillie Elvrum, board president for the National Coalition for Public School Options. The discussion will explore educational opportunity, looking especially at virtual education and the role it can play in furthering school choice in Wyoming.

Parking is free in the civic center lot; street parking is also available.

This event is planned to coincide with the history-making celebration of National School Choice Week 2019, which will feature more than 40,000 school choice events across all 50 states.

"Virtual education and school choice have been so important for my family," said Wyoming parent Amy Nelson. "I look forward to discussing these important issues with some of the most important opinion leaders in Wyoming."

The event is planned by the National Coalition for Public School Options (PSO). PSO is a national alliance of parents that supports and defends parents' rights to access the best public school options for their children.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country. From January 20 through 26, 2019, more than 40,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week. For more information, visit www.schoolchoiceweek.com.

 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parents-and-legislators-to-discuss-school-choice-future-of-education-300779211.html

SOURCE National School Choice Week


© PRNewswire 2019
