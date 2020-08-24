Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parents and Their Adult Children Disagree on Their Future Financial Interdependence as They Think About Navigating Life Beyond COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

New York Life data Suggests an Opportunity to Normalize Intergenerational Financial Conversations

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all aspects of life and has resulted in significant changes to the way we work, live and think about money. These changes are especially true for parents and adult children who have combined once separate households, according to new data from New York Life.

“It’s clear that more than ever, taking care of family is a priority for so many Americans,” said Aaron Ball, SVP and Head of Insurance Solutions at New York Life. “Our data also suggests that it is clear many families will have some difficult conversations about money on the horizon.”

At the start of the pandemic, many adults returned to their parents’ home to ride out the storm – some to escape a viral hot spot, and others due to job losses. New York Life’s survey found that the proportion of Americans whose adult children moved back home with them (or adults who said that they moved back home with their parents) is relatively small; however, the data identifies a disconnect in longer-term expectations.

 

Parents

Children

 

How long
they
expect:

 

To financially
support their
children?

 

To have
their
children stay
with them?

 

It will take
to get their
finances
back on
track?

 

To be
financially
supported
by their
parents?

 

To stay
with their
parents?

 

It will take
to get their
finances
back on
track?

0-3
months

13%

14%

15%

19%

22%

18%

4-6
months

14%

26%

14%

19%

21%

28%

7-12
months

24%

20%

21%

21%

18%

17%

1-2 years

9%

8%

20%

8%

13%

11%

3 or more
years

23%

29%

22%

20%

17%

13%

Does not
apply

17%

2%

8%

13%

8%

13%

Parents are under the impression that they will need to support their children for a longer period than their children believe. For example, 38% of adult children believe they will only need financial support for six months or less, while only 27% of parents share that sentiment.

Of the parents whose children moved back home, nearly one in three (29%) expect their kids to stay with them for three or more years. Only 14% believe their children’s stay will last three or fewer months. In contrast, just 17% of adults living with their parents expect to stay there for three or more years, whereas 22% expect to stay three or fewer months.

Ball concluded, “The different expectations that parents and their adult children have on how long they expect to rely on one another suggests a greater need to normalize family discussions about finances. Given that many of these households are now sharing expenses in a way they might not have been prior to the pandemic, it’s important to open a dialogue about how to ensure that financial goals for all generations in an extended family unit can be achieved. These are often emotional conversations, so enlisting the help of a trusted financial professional who can offer an independent perspective is often incredibly valuable.”

Survey Methodology

New York Life commissioned Morning Consult to conduct a series of recurring surveys among a national sample of 2,200 adults. This poll was conducted online between May 29-June 1, 2020, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Results are compared to those from previous polls conducted between March 23-24, April 9- 10, and April 21-24, 2020.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.

*Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/18/20. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/
**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/19: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:16aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Key Financial Information of Zheshang Securities
PR
10:16aAnalysis on Impact of COVID-19- Global Galley Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With Aerolux Ltd. and Astronics Corp. | Technavio
BU
10:15aPJSC RUSHYDRO : Results of the Board of Directors Meeting on August 20, 2020
EQ
10:11aPEABODY ENERGY : U.S. Court Of Appeals Holds That Climate Change Tort Claims Are Dischargeable In Bankruptcy
AQ
10:11aULTA BEAUTY : Lennon Image Technologies, LLC v. Ulta Beauty, Inc
AQ
10:11aTSAI CAPITAL : Exceeds $100 Million in Assets Under Management
BU
10:10aASTRONICS : Signs Agreement with Gap Wireless to Distribute Land Mobile Radio Test Products in Canada
PU
10:10aPGR : PEREGRINE HOLDINGS LIMITED - General offer unconditional as to acceptances
PU
10:10aCTEH : Supplemental announcement in relation to profit warning
PU
10:09aZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS : investigating reports of meetings facing outage
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED : Australia's Fortescue posts record profit as chairman gains $800 mln
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : innovation team moves to Berlin-based fintech
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE: ByteDance investors seek to use stakes to finance TikTok bid - sources
4PEARSON PLC : PEARSON : splashes out to secure former Disney exec Bird as CEO
5NESTLÉ S.A. : Global dividend plunge to be worst since financial crisis

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group