Parents and Their Adult Children Disagree on Their Future Financial Interdependence as They Think About Navigating Life Beyond COVID-19

New York Life data Suggests an Opportunity to Normalize Intergenerational Financial Conversations

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on all aspects of life and has resulted in significant changes to the way we work, live and think about money. These changes are especially true for parents and adult children who have combined once separate households, according to new data from New York Life.

“It’s clear that more than ever, taking care of family is a priority for so many Americans,” said Aaron Ball, SVP and Head of Insurance Solutions at New York Life. “Our data also suggests that it is clear many families will have some difficult conversations about money on the horizon.”

At the start of the pandemic, many adults returned to their parents’ home to ride out the storm – some to escape a viral hot spot, and others due to job losses. New York Life’s survey found that the proportion of Americans whose adult children moved back home with them (or adults who said that they moved back home with their parents) is relatively small; however, the data identifies a disconnect in longer-term expectations.

Parents Children How long

they

expect: To financially

support their

children? To have

their

children stay

with them? It will take

to get their

finances

back on

track? To be

financially

supported

by their

parents? To stay

with their

parents? It will take

to get their

finances

back on

track? 0-3

months 13% 14% 15% 19% 22% 18% 4-6

months 14% 26% 14% 19% 21% 28% 7-12

months 24% 20% 21% 21% 18% 17% 1-2 years 9% 8% 20% 8% 13% 11% 3 or more

years 23% 29% 22% 20% 17% 13% Does not

apply 17% 2% 8% 13% 8% 13%

Parents are under the impression that they will need to support their children for a longer period than their children believe. For example, 38% of adult children believe they will only need financial support for six months or less, while only 27% of parents share that sentiment.

Of the parents whose children moved back home, nearly one in three (29%) expect their kids to stay with them for three or more years. Only 14% believe their children’s stay will last three or fewer months. In contrast, just 17% of adults living with their parents expect to stay there for three or more years, whereas 22% expect to stay three or fewer months.

Ball concluded, “The different expectations that parents and their adult children have on how long they expect to rely on one another suggests a greater need to normalize family discussions about finances. Given that many of these households are now sharing expenses in a way they might not have been prior to the pandemic, it’s important to open a dialogue about how to ensure that financial goals for all generations in an extended family unit can be achieved. These are often emotional conversations, so enlisting the help of a trusted financial professional who can offer an independent perspective is often incredibly valuable.”

Survey Methodology

New York Life commissioned Morning Consult to conduct a series of recurring surveys among a national sample of 2,200 adults. This poll was conducted online between May 29-June 1, 2020, and the data were weighted to approximate a target sample of adults based on age, educational attainment, gender, race, and region. Results from the full survey have a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points. Results are compared to those from previous polls conducted between March 23-24, April 9- 10, and April 21-24, 2020.

About New York Life

New York Life Insurance Company (www.newyorklife.com), a Fortune 100 company founded in 1845, is the largest mutual life insurance company in the United States* and one of the largest life insurers in the world. Headquartered in New York City, New York Life’s family of companies offers life insurance, retirement income, investments and long-term care insurance. New York Life has the highest financial strength ratings currently awarded to any U.S. life insurer from all four of the major credit rating agencies**.

*Based on revenue as reported by “Fortune 500 ranked within Industries, Insurance: Life, Health (Mutual),” Fortune magazine, 5/18/20. For methodology, please see http://fortune.com/fortune500/

**Individual independent rating agency commentary as of 9/12/19: A.M. Best (A++), Fitch (AAA), Moody’s Investors Service (Aaa), Standard & Poor’s (AA+).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200824005410/en/