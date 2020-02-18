Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Paresa meets Bahrain's Crown Prince

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/18/2020 | 12:14pm EST

Last Feb. 3rd and 4th, during an official visit to the Italian capital, Bahraini Crown Prince Salman Bin Hamad Al-Khalifa participated in an event organized by TechnipFMC who, jointly with Samsung Engineering and Tecnicas Reunidas, has been awarded a contract from Bahrain Petroleum Company (BAPCO) for the Bapco Modernization Program (BMP). Being one of the Italian main suppliers working on this huge project, Paresa's representatives attended the celebration and had the privilege to shake hands with the Deputy King, Crown Prince of Bahrain, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Deputy Supreme Commander of the Bahrain Defense Force.

Disclaimer

Paresa S.p.A. published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 17:13:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
12:37pChina's Real-Estate Market Is Coronavirus Latest Victim
DJ
12:34pCanadian regulator starts hearings on boosting cellphone competition
RE
12:33pEU27 harden stance, Britain sounds defiant ahead of new deal talks
RE
12:27pTrump blasts proposed restrictions on selling U.S. jet parts to China
RE
12:24pEU tax commissioner slams U.S. plans on tech tax
RE
12:24pTrump blasts proposed restrictions on selling U.S. jet parts to China
RE
12:15pAsda suffers Christmas sales fall as consumers hold back
RE
12:15pStocks slide on Apple's virus warning, euro near three-year low
RE
12:14pParesa meets Bahrain's Crown Prince
PU
12:14pIAM Urges Congress to Protect DOD Workers
PU
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to slash investment bank, 35,000 jobs in strategy overhaul
2INTESA SANPAOLO SPA : INTESA SANPAOLO : Planned Entity With UBI Banca to Pay 2020 Dividend of EUR0.20 a Share
3CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO L : EXCLUSIVE: Tesla in talks to use CATL's cobalt-free batteries in China-..
4NMC HEALTH PLC : NMC HEALTH : Muddy Waters adds insult to injury for NMC
5BMW AG : EUROPEAN NEW CAR SALES DOWN 7.4% IN JANUARY: ACEA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group