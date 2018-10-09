Pareto Intelligence : Introduces Direct-to-EHR Messaging Solution for Enhanced Payer-Provider Communication

CHICAGO, Oct. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pareto Intelligence, a leading technology and analytics solutions provider for the healthcare industry, has launched a new solution as part of its Revenue Integrity suite. Pareto Engage delivers timely electronic messages to targeted providers within their EHR system and current workflows, maximizing patient visits that occur naturally or are facilitated by the health plan. This solution can be applied to all markets, including Medicare Advantage (MA), Commercial and Affordable Care Act (ACA), and Medicaid populations.

Each member insight sent by Pareto Engage is generated by Pareto's advanced analytic platform and includes important information to support risk, clinical and quality improvement initiatives. Typically, the insights align with one of the following message types:

Facilitated encounter messaging driving action by providers to engage targeted members with risk or clinical condition gaps requiring evaluation Clinical evaluation and risk documentation gap messaging providing timely member-specific condition information to providers to improve the evaluation and risk documentation of chronic conditions Clinical quality gap messaging supplying providers with the quality gaps requiring closure for Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) and MA Stars

"Current activities deployed to exchange critical member information with providers—including paper mailings, custom web portals, and outreach calls—are generally expensive, administratively burdensome, and have achieved limited success," said Jason Montrie, President of Pareto Intelligence. "Our revolutionary solution supports direct-to-EHR message delivery and response without any workflow deviations for providers, therefore driving toward better outcomes."

Preliminary market response to the Engage solution has been overwhelmingly positive. In just six months, one health plan client that implemented Pareto Engage has seen a 30% increase in member engagement due to provider-led outreach and a 15% improvement in condition evaluation and documentation. In addition to improving care outcomes for members with chronic conditions, the health plan has achieved a $2.7 million increase in incremental risk adjustment revenue.

With connectivity to over 350 EHRs and 70% of practicing physicians, many health plans are evaluating Pareto Engage as their primary means of communicating clinical, risk and quality information with providers.

"It makes it much easier for us and we are able to assign the attachment as a task for the next time a member visits," said one Pareto Engage user, an Office Manager at a Primary Care Physician's office. "The office would much prefer the emails over mailings as the messages can be directly attached and assigned in the member's medical record."

About Pareto Intelligence

Pareto Intelligence is an analytics and advisory company that delivers technology solutions to improve value-based outcomes. These solutions are supported by proprietary algorithms, predictive models, and advanced data science that have analyzed over $100 billion in claims and medical costs, and touched over 14 million healthcare lives. Through this, Pareto demystifies complex healthcare data and delivers actionable insights that inspire smart strategic decisions for clients.

To learn more about Pareto, visit www.paretointel.com.

