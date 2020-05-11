Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Parexel Supports Life Sciences Manufacturers in Safely Ensuring Business Continuity With COVID-19 Risk Mitigation Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 09:31am EDT

Company to leverage global pandemic expertise along with cGMP inspection and CMC review experience from former global health authority leaders to help companies ensure an uninterrupted supply of pharmaceutical and device products essential for public health

BOSTON and DURHAM, N.C., May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parexel, a leading provider of solutions to accelerate the development and delivery of innovative new therapies to improve world health, from Clinical through Commercialization, today unveiled its COVID-19 Risk Mitigation offering, which leverages the company’s significant experience with global viral outbreaks as well as cGMP inspection and CMC review processes to ensure that manufacturers can safely and confidently continue operations through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has impacted just about every aspect of drug development and manufacturing, yet at the same time we must deliver on our promises to the patients who are awaiting new therapies every day,” said Peyton Howell, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial & Strategy Officer. “Safely and successfully ensuring an uninterrupted supply of pharmaceutical and device products will be key to maintaining the development and delivery of new medicines for patients throughout the pandemic.”

Parexel’s regulatory experts will partner with life sciences companies to ensure business continuity during these challenging times by rigorously analyzing manufacturing operations to reduce the risk of viral contamination. This will be accomplished through a four-step methodology, including risk assessment, development of a risk mitigation action plan, implementation of solutions and routine re-assessment to ensure companies are supported over time and as circumstances change or new risks arise.

“While there is still much that is unknown about COVID-19, we do have well-established and tested processes accepted by global health authorities to guide us as we move forward during these uncertain times,” said Lynne Ensor, Vice President, Regulatory, Parexel and former Acting Deputy Director of the FDA Office of Process and Facilities in the Office of Pharmaceutical Quality/CDER. “Drawing on this experience and expertise and deploying it in a methodical and rigorous way will support long-term safety in our manufacturing facilities and productivity for our industry.”

Parexel’s experts bring first-hand experience in mitigating viral transmission cross contamination gained from decades of experience at global health authorities, including MHRA’s Inspection, Enforcement and Standards Division and FDA/CDER’s Office of Pharmaceutical Quality, Office of Process and Facilities. The company’s integrated Regulatory & Access team encompasses more than 1,000 on-staff consultants worldwide, including 80+ Former regulators and inspectors who have extensive knowledge of and expertise with the GxP, CMC and cGMP review and inspections that companies must navigate successfully to ensure new therapies reach the patients who need them. For more information about Parexel’s COVID-19 Risk Assessment Offering and Parexel Regulatory & Access, as well as insights from regulatory and health authority experts, visit Parexel’s COVID-19 Resource Center.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on supporting the development of innovative new therapies to improve patient health. During the COVID-19 crisis, we continue to be committed to our customers’ business while putting the safety of patients, client partners and our employees at the heart of everything we do. To learn more about our efforts related to COVID-19, as well as the experts, innovations and processes we have in

place to navigate the rapidly changing landscape, visit our website and follow us on LinkedInTwitter and Instagram.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Parexel Contacts:
Media:

Wendy Ryan, Parexel
Wendy.ryan@parexel.com

Kathryn McMahon Arrigg, PAN Communications
Tel.: +1 617-502-4300
Email: PAREXEL@pancomm.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:38aRECRO PHARMA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:37aEXCLUSIVE : Toyota plans to cut North American production by 29% through October, source says
RE
09:37aCIENA : Telia Carrier Expands U.S. Footprint with Ciena - Ciena
AQ
09:36aThe Investment Center Ranks High in Independent Broker-Dealer WealthManagement.com IBD Report Card
GL
09:36aGroundbreaking Patent Issued to Ai-Blockchain for Cryptographic Digital Asset Ledger Solutions
GL
09:36aAMERESCO : Partners with State of New Hampshire on an Energy Savings Performance Contract
BU
09:35aSEACOR MARINE : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
09:35aMACK CALI REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
09:35aiFabric Corp Announces Antiviral and Antibacterial Textile Treatment Is Effective Against COVID-19
NE
09:34aENVESTNET : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Baader Bank reiterates its Buy rating
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. : Washington in talks with chipmakers about building U.S. factories
3INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways owner says burnin..
4HALFORDS GROUP PLC : HALFORDS : shares soar after Britons told cycle to work as lockdown eases
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group