Parexel Teams with CLARINESS to Enhance Patient Access and Engagement in China

Parexel, a leader in the development of innovative new therapies to
improve the world’s health, today announced a strategic partnership with
CLARINESS, a leading global patient recruitment company, to further
accelerate clinical trial recruitment and patient engagement in China.
The alliance will combine the strength of CLARINESS’ ClinLife® patient
portal with Parexel’s extensive local expertise in Asia/Pacific to more
efficiently and effectively recruit and retain clinical trial patients
in China.
“In China today, digital platforms have become a dominant form of
communication, with more than 770 million internet users reported in the
country; however, many foreign companies are unable to obtain necessary
licenses for compliance to reach these audiences. With our
well-established ClinLife platform, Parexel customers will have the
opportunity to leverage these effective channels for engagement with
patients and clinical trial recruitment,” said Michael Stadler,
CLARINESS CEO.
Gadi Saarony, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Research
Services Officer, Parexel, added, “Parexel’s local expertise and
understanding of the Chinese drug development market combined with
CLARINESS’ ClinLife digital platform will enable us to reach more
patients in China and engage with them through their preferred channels
and language while maintaining local compliance. Ultimately this will
improve their clinical trial experience while helping to accelerate new
therapies to market to the benefit of our customers and patients.”
Celebrating 20 years of presence in Greater China, Parexel has eight
offices and over 1,400 employees in the country, as well as more than
8,000 employees in the Asia/Pacific region. CLARINESS has been helping
sponsors find patients in Asia since 2005. In addition to providing
licensed access to China’s native social media channels, CLARINESS’
services are enhanced through their ability to leverage native speakers
to screen and survey patients for potentially underdiagnosed conditions.
About Parexel
Parexel is focused on the development of innovative new therapies to
improve the world’s health. We do this through a suite of services that
help biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific
discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to
regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our
therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep
conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and
follow us on LinkedIn
and Twitter.
Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation.
All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
About CLARINESS
CLARINESS develops and implements a wide array of high-end services to
pharma corporations and CROs in Europe, North America, Latin America and
Asia Pacific including patient recruitment, study feasibility, patient
surveys and retention. With 14 years of patient enrollment and
engagement experience as well as their inhouse developed ClinLife®
technology, CLARINESS has established itself as a leading global patient
recruitment expert. ClinLife® is the patient portal for clinical trials,
live in 50+ countries with more than 28 languages and has been used by
thousands of sites.
www.clariness.com
www.clinlife.com
