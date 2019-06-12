Parexel Teams with CLARINESS to Enhance Patient Access and Engagement in China

Collaboration expands Parexel’s capabilities in the region for patient access through China’s native social media channels; enhances ongoing engagement through CLARINESS’s digital patient recruitment portal

Parexel, a leader in the development of innovative new therapies to improve the world’s health, today announced a strategic partnership with CLARINESS, a leading global patient recruitment company, to further accelerate clinical trial recruitment and patient engagement in China. The alliance will combine the strength of CLARINESS’ ClinLife® patient portal with Parexel’s extensive local expertise in Asia/Pacific to more efficiently and effectively recruit and retain clinical trial patients in China.

“In China today, digital platforms have become a dominant form of communication, with more than 770 million internet users reported in the country; however, many foreign companies are unable to obtain necessary licenses for compliance to reach these audiences. With our well-established ClinLife platform, Parexel customers will have the opportunity to leverage these effective channels for engagement with patients and clinical trial recruitment,” said Michael Stadler, CLARINESS CEO.

Gadi Saarony, Executive Vice President and Chief Clinical Research Services Officer, Parexel, added, “Parexel’s local expertise and understanding of the Chinese drug development market combined with CLARINESS’ ClinLife digital platform will enable us to reach more patients in China and engage with them through their preferred channels and language while maintaining local compliance. Ultimately this will improve their clinical trial experience while helping to accelerate new therapies to market to the benefit of our customers and patients.”

Celebrating 20 years of presence in Greater China, Parexel has eight offices and over 1,400 employees in the country, as well as more than 8,000 employees in the Asia/Pacific region. CLARINESS has been helping sponsors find patients in Asia since 2005. In addition to providing licensed access to China’s native social media channels, CLARINESS’ services are enhanced through their ability to leverage native speakers to screen and survey patients for potentially underdiagnosed conditions.

About Parexel

Parexel is focused on the development of innovative new therapies to improve the world’s health. We do this through a suite of services that help biopharmaceutical customers across the globe transform scientific discoveries into new treatments for patients. From clinical trials to regulatory and consulting services to commercial and market access, our therapeutic, technical and functional ability is underpinned by a deep conviction in what we do. For more information, visit our website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Parexel is a registered trademark of Parexel International Corporation. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About CLARINESS

CLARINESS develops and implements a wide array of high-end services to pharma corporations and CROs in Europe, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific including patient recruitment, study feasibility, patient surveys and retention. With 14 years of patient enrollment and engagement experience as well as their inhouse developed ClinLife® technology, CLARINESS has established itself as a leading global patient recruitment expert. ClinLife® is the patient portal for clinical trials, live in 50+ countries with more than 28 languages and has been used by thousands of sites.

