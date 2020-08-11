Parimatch : Makes Statement of Intent for Newly Legalised Ukraine Gambling Industry

Following the signing of Bill No. 2285-d by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to legalise the gambling industry in Ukraine, Parimatch, the international betting and technology company, has confirmed it will be bidding for the new operating licences in the country.

Parimatch was founded in Ukraine in 1994 and was amongst the first bookmakers in the CIS region to transition into a digital betting platform. Today, Parimatch has expanded internationally to become a global betting and technology brand. The company now looks to build on its heritage to become the largest and most innovative operator in its home market.

Commenting on today’s signing, Sergey Portnov, CEO of Parimatch said: “I would firstly like to congratulate President Zelenskyi for delivering on his pledge to legalize gambling in Ukraine. He has a shown that he is a man of his word and we fully support his agenda to liberalize the local economy. Parimatch has long argued that the development of a fair and regulated betting industry will really benefit Ukraine.”

Parimatch’s strong commitment to the market is despite further clarity and reforms being required on the existing tax system in order to create a fair landscape for operators.

“We are fully committed to conquering our home market by delivering a product that can entertain the people of Ukraine. We are also proud that we can now contribute to the country’s economy and help grow its technology industry. However, for us to deliver these benefits in the long-term we need a fairer tax system which is currently too punitive and uncompetitive compared to similar international markets. It is vital that this is addressed as soon as possible to ensure the enduring viability of the industry in Ukraine.”

Parimatch brings together technology, business and sport to deliver seamless entertainment powered by innovation. Founded in 1994, Parimatch has grown to become one of the largest betting companies in Europe and the CIS, and continues to explore new markets to enter. The business operates with a digital first mindset, and is constantly developing and improving the quality of its customer experience, which is enjoyed in 60 countries across the world. Parimatch’s winning team of brand ambassadors include Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, Petr Yan and the Shevchenko sisters. Parimatch is also the title sponsor of the popular esports team Virtus.pro, and is the exclusive betting partner to UFC in the CIS region.

