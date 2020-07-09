Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Paris Baguette : Strengthens West Coast Presence and Expands To Oregon

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/09/2020 | 11:01am EDT

International Bakery-Café Concept Grows With Two New Locations In Portland, Oregon

Paris Baguette, the global bakery-café chain known for its delightful assortment of cakes, pastries and breads, announced its strengthened presence on the West Coast with plans to open two new restaurants in Portland, Oregon. With over 10 years of success in the United States, Paris Baguette is widely well known in the surrounding area, however, these will be the first two locations for the brand in Oregon.

“We are looking forward to leveraging our West Coast presence with our expansion into Oregon,” says Gregg Koffler, Vice President of Franchise Sales and Development. “We know Portland will be a great opportunity for Paris Baguette based on the customer support we already have throughout the rest of the region. We are confident our vibrant atmosphere will resonate well with the Portland community, along with our wide variety of menu options, such as our chef-driven sandwiches and salads and our assortment of delicious pastries and cakes.”

“Being from Korea, my partners and I absolutely love the products and offerings from Paris Baguette and we are looking forward to offering the diverse menu variety to the Portland community,” says franchisee, Jay Chun. Chun and his partners have been members of the Portland community for the past 15 years, and have retail and restaurant experience, which will allow the group to offer Portland an authentic bakery that seamlessly fits into the market.

In targeting Portland, Paris Baguette continues its growth plans as a major franchise concept in the United States. The most compelling selling points for franchise partners include strong average annual sales, proprietary recipes and an engaged leadership team. For more information, visit www.parisbaguettefamily.com.

About Paris Baguette:
Paris Baguette is a global brand that operates more than 82 corporate and franchise bakery-cafés throughout the U.S., and over 4,000 internationally. The premium bakery-cafe concept is focused on handmade quality products, meticulous craftsmanship, and reliability. Paris Baguette’s mission is to create handcrafted breads, pastries and cakes that create a memorable experience for everyone. The growing bakery chain serves a variety of treats ranging from appetizing snacks to stunning and delicious cakes for all occasions, as well as chef-inspired sandwiches and salads. For more information, visit www.parisbaguette.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:28aVOLKSWAGEN : VW's labour chief sees no need for more cost cuts
RE
11:28aIDAHO CHAMPION GOLD MINES CANADA : IIROC Trade Resumption - ITKO
AQ
11:28aLAFARGEHOLCIM : Lafarge fires employee after noose allegedly found near parking spot of Black worker
AQ
11:27aSTRONGBOW EXPLORATION : Appoints Patrick Anderson as Chairman, AGM Results and Notice of Name Change to Cornish Metals Inc.
AQ
11:26aNew $1 billion fund aims to steer antibiotic companies in tough market
RE
11:26aUnited Spinal Announces Two New Appointments To Its Board Of Directors
PR
11:26aNEPTUNE WELLNESS : IIROC Trade Resumption - NEPT
AQ
11:23aVOCERA COMMUNICATIONS : Q2 2020 Results to Be Released July 27, 2020
BU
11:21aNPRO : 2Q 2020 - influenced by corona and the acquisition of Veidekke Eiendom
AQ
11:21aAMJ HALL GLOBAL : Reports On Facebook Acquiring $5.7 Billion Jio Stake After Winning Regulatory Approval
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BRENNTAG AG : BRENNTAG : 07/09/2020 Brenntag to acquire Thai finished lubes distributor Oils ‘R Us
2HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG : HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG: Heidelberg Pharma reports on first half-year 2020
3AIR LIQUIDE : AIR LIQUIDE : Europe maps out green hydrogen vision on path to net-zero
4BMW AG : RAW MATERIAL SUPPLIES FOR BATTERY CELLS: BMW Group sources sustainable cobalt worth around 100 millio..
5SAP SE : SAP : Shares Jump After 2Q Profit, Revenue Beat Consensus Estimates

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group