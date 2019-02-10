Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Paris seeks $14 million from Airbnb for illegal adverts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/10/2019 | 07:47am EST
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Airbnb is displayed at an Airbnb event in Tokyo

PARIS (Reuters) - The City of Paris is suing Airbnb for publishing 1,000 illegal rentals adverts, which could cost the American rental website more than 12.5 million euros ($14 million), the mayor of Paris told a newspaper in an interview published on Sunday.

Under French law, home owners in Paris can rent out their places on short-term rental platforms for up to 120 days in a year. Advertisements must include a registration number to help ensure properties are not rented out for longer.

France passed a law in 2018 which makes companies such as Airbnb punishable by fines of 12,500 euros per illegal posting, a new provision Paris will use to challenge Airbnb in court, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told the Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

"The goal is to send a shot across the bows to get it over with unauthorized rentals that spoil some Parisian neighborhoods," Hidalgo said in the interview.

Several cities around the world have expressed concerns that platforms such as Airbnb stand as unfair competitors to hotels and can turn some neighborhoods into sterile, tourist-only zones.

A spokeswoman for Airbnb said it had implemented measures to help Paris users of its website comply with European rules, but added that the rules in Paris were "inefficient, disproportionate and in contravention of European rules."

France is Airbnb's second-largest market after the United States. Paris, one of the most visited cities in the world, is its biggest single market, with around 65,000 homes listed.

Founded in 2008 in San Francisco, Airbnb matches people wishing to rent out all or part of their homes to temporary guests, via a website.

(The story corrects to show France, not Paris passed the 2018 legislation in paragraph three.)

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:47aParis seeks $14 million from Airbnb for illegal adverts
RE
07:20aIDEAS OF ORDER : Charting a Course for the Financial Stability Board
PU
07:15aTariffs Have Increased Steel Prices -- and Uncertainty -- for Many Small U.S. Firms
DJ
06:55aJEFF BEZOS : Saudi Arabia says has 'nothing to do' with Bezos-AMI dispute
RE
05:07aNo deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby
RE
04:44aRussia's Gazprombank says Venezuela's PDVSA has not opened new accounts
RE
04:38aAlgeria energy revenues up 15 pct in 2018, trade deficit down
RE
04:26aThree consortiums compete to build dry port west of Cairo
RE
12:36aU.S.-China trade talks resume next week, focus on intellectual property
RE
02/09NATIONAL COTTON COUNCIL OF AMERICA : Ongoing Trade Tensions Between the U.S. and China Creating Uncertainty in the World Economy, Global Cotton Market
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAKER HUGHES A GE CO : EXCLUSIVE: Venezuela shifts oil ventures' accounts to Russian bank - document, sources
2No deal Brexit chances are rising, says CBI business lobby
3APPLE : APPLE : Saudi Arabia Creates Application to Monitor Female Family Members
4PREMIER FOODS PLC : PREMIER FOODS : says CEO Darby will get at least 1 million pound exit deal
5NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE COMPANY JSC : NATIONAL MEDICAL CARE CO. : Announcess National Medical Care Company denie..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.