Park County : Grant Opportunity for Local Preservation Projects

Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC) was established in 1999 to protect and preserve the historic and cultural heritage of Park County. The members are appointed by the Park County Commissioners and offer guidance in all preservation matters. Park County provides small matching grants for projects that promote historic preservation within the county. Grants are reviewed and approved by PCHPAC and the Department of Heritage, Tourism & Community Development. Funds may be granted for:

Rehabilitation or stabilization of historic buildings and structures

Public education programs

Interpretation of cultural resources

Other projects endorsed by the Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

*Please review grant guidelines before applying. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are presented to PCHPAC members at the next regularly scheduled monthly meeting.