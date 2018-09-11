Log in
Park County : Grant Opportunity for Local Preservation Projects

09/11/2018 | 04:02am CEST

Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission (PCHPAC) was established in 1999 to protect and preserve the historic and cultural heritage of Park County. The members are appointed by the Park County Commissioners and offer guidance in all preservation matters. Park County provides small matching grants for projects that promote historic preservation within the county. Grants are reviewed and approved by PCHPAC and the Department of Heritage, Tourism & Community Development. Funds may be granted for:

  • Rehabilitation or stabilization of historic buildings and structures
  • Public education programs
  • Interpretation of cultural resources
  • Other projects endorsed by the Park County Historic Preservation Advisory Commission

*Please review grant guidelines before applying. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and are presented to PCHPAC members at the next regularly scheduled monthly meeting.

Disclaimer

Park County, CO published this content on 10 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2018 02:01:04 UTC
