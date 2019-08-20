Log in
Park Energy Services Appoints Tim Knox as President and COO

08/20/2019 | 12:00am EDT

Park Energy Services, LLC (“Park”), a portfolio company of Rock Hill Capital, announced that it has appointed Tim Knox as President and Chief Operating Officer effective August 19th, 2019.

“We are very excited to announce the addition of Tim Knox to the team. As Park Energy continues to exceed our growth objectives, we knew Park needed someone with Tim’s caliber and experience to continue our drive to build the leading wellhead horsepower compression company in the industry,” said John Seldenrust, Chairman and CEO of Park Energy Services.

Tim Knox brings over 28 years of experience in the natural gas compression space, including 15 years serving in executive leadership functions, most recently as Vice President of Contract Compression at Enerflex Energy Systems, Inc., and prior to that, Mr. Knox served as President and Director of CSI Compressco LP, and President & COO of Compressor Systems, Inc.

“It is a privilege to join Park Energy Services and to serve alongside this talented management team,” said Tim Knox. “Park Energy has done an amazing job of becoming a leader in wellhead compression and I look forward to being a part of the next phase of growth and continuing exceptional service to our customers.”

About Park Energy Services

Park Energy Services, (www.parkenergyservices.com), headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, operates a fleet of lower horsepower compressor units focused on wellhead compression, including vapor recovery units and gas lift, throughout the Northeastern United States, Northern Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico and Texas.

About Rock Hill Capital

Rock Hill Capital, founded in 2007 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, is a private equity firm that invests in small-to-lower middle market companies located in the South and Southeast United States. Rock Hill is currently investing out of its third committed capital fund totaling $150MM focusing on companies in the industrial products and services industries. Take a deeper look at Rock Hill Capital and what makes our investments successful by visiting www.rockhillcap.com.


© Business Wire 2019
