Park University : to Assist U.S. Coast Guard Students During Federal Government Shutdown

Park
University, which has supported U.S. military service members since
1918 when it accepted students who were inducted into the War
Department’s Student Army Training Corps, is stepping in to assist
members of the U.S. Coast Guard during the current federal government
shutdown.
While budgets for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department
of Veterans Affairs have been approved, tuition assistance funding
remains an issue for those serving in the U.S. Coast Guard because of
the peacetime organizational structure under the Department of Homeland
Security. The DHS is one of seven agencies that is not funded.
To assist the members of the Coast Guard with their educational goals,
Park University has announced that it will waive the tuition of one
class (up to three credit hours) for those who enroll with the
University for its Spring I term, which begins on Monday, Jan. 14, as
well as provide a $60 credit toward the cost of books. The University
also waives the admission fee for all members of the military.
Coast Guard members can take advantage of this offer by enrolling online
at https://military.park.edu/
or by calling (888) 319-9522. Students will need to provide their Coast
Guard Leave and Earnings Statement. Questions about the offer should be
referred to Sarah Weygand, assistant director of military and veteran
student services, at sweygand@park.edu
or the Park Global Warrior Center at warriorcenter@park.edu.
This is not the first time Park University has provided assistance to
members of the nation’s military enrolled in colleges and universities
across the country. In 2013, Park offered emergency scholarships to
active duty military students who weren’t eligible for GI Bill benefits
during the federal government’s sequestration.
Park University currently serves 11,415 students at 42 campuses in 22
states and online. Thirty-three of Park’s campuses are located on
military installations across the country. It maintains a long-standing
relationship with the U.S. military, and since 2009, Park has received
international recognition by various military-related publications as a
top military friendly college/university and a “Best for Vets” private
college/university in the country.
Founded in 1875 in Parkville, Mo.,Park University is a nonprofit,
private institution that is a national leader in higher education.
