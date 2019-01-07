Park University : to Assist U.S. Coast Guard Students During Federal Government Shutdown

Park University, which has supported U.S. military service members since 1918 when it accepted students who were inducted into the War Department’s Student Army Training Corps, is stepping in to assist members of the U.S. Coast Guard during the current federal government shutdown.

While budgets for the U.S. Department of Defense and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs have been approved, tuition assistance funding remains an issue for those serving in the U.S. Coast Guard because of the peacetime organizational structure under the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS is one of seven agencies that is not funded.

To assist the members of the Coast Guard with their educational goals, Park University has announced that it will waive the tuition of one class (up to three credit hours) for those who enroll with the University for its Spring I term, which begins on Monday, Jan. 14, as well as provide a $60 credit toward the cost of books. The University also waives the admission fee for all members of the military.

Coast Guard members can take advantage of this offer by enrolling online at https://military.park.edu/ or by calling (888) 319-9522. Students will need to provide their Coast Guard Leave and Earnings Statement. Questions about the offer should be referred to Sarah Weygand, assistant director of military and veteran student services, at sweygand@park.edu or the Park Global Warrior Center at warriorcenter@park.edu.

This is not the first time Park University has provided assistance to members of the nation’s military enrolled in colleges and universities across the country. In 2013, Park offered emergency scholarships to active duty military students who weren’t eligible for GI Bill benefits during the federal government’s sequestration.

Park University currently serves 11,415 students at 42 campuses in 22 states and online. Thirty-three of Park’s campuses are located on military installations across the country. It maintains a long-standing relationship with the U.S. military, and since 2009, Park has received international recognition by various military-related publications as a top military friendly college/university and a “Best for Vets” private college/university in the country.

