Parke Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Q2 2019 Earnings
07/22/2019 | 04:11pm EDT
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019.
Highlights for the second quarter and year to date June 30, 2019:
- Net income available to common shareholders increased $1.5 million, or 25.5%, to $7.5 million, or $0.69 per basic common share and $0.68 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $5.9 million, or $0.66 per basic common share and $0.56 per diluted common share for the same period in 2018.
- Net interest income increased 23.2% to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $11.6 million for the same quarter of 2018.
- Net income available to common shareholders increased $3.1 million or 26.7%, to $14.5 million or $1.35 per basic common share and $1.33 per diluted common share for the year to date June 30, 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $11.5 million, or $1.28 per basic common share and $1.09 per diluted common share for the year to date June 30, 2018.
- Net interest income increased 22.6% to $27.7 million for the year to date June 30, 2019, compared to $22.6 million for the same period in 2018.
The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 period:
Interest income increased $4.9 million and $9.8 million for the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily due to higher loan volumes and a higher yield on loans. Also contributing were the $703,000 and $1.2 million increases in interest income for the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 from federal funds sold and deposits with banks. Interest expense increased $2.2 million and $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and the year to date June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to higher deposit volumes and rates.
The provision for loan losses increased $250,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and increased $550,000 for the year to date June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in the provisions was primarily due to increasing loan volumes.
For the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased $120,000 compared to the same period of 2018, The increase was primarily attributable to increased fee income from deposit accounts and a decreased net loss on the sale of Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO"), partially offset by a decrease in loan fees income. For the year to date June 30, 2019 period, non-interest income increased $172,000 primarily due to increased fee incomes from deposit accounts and a decreased net loss on sale of OREO, partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale of SBA loans.
Non-interest expense increased $523,000 and $788,000 for the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods of 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation, professional service, and occupancy costs reflecting the growth of the business.
Income tax expense increased $558,000 for the second quarter of 2019, and increased $1.0 million for the year to date June 30, 2019, compared to the same periods of last year. The increase in income tax expense primarily reflected the increase in pre-tax income for the quarter and year to date June 30, 2019. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year to date June 30, 2019 were 24.6% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to 23.9% and 24.0% for the same periods in 2018.
June 30, 2019 discussion of financial condition
- Total assets increased to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.47 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $82.4 million or 5.6%.
- Cash and cash equivalents totaled $167.8 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to $154.5 million at December 31, 2018. The $13.3 million increase was primarily due to cash inflow from operating activities.
- The investment securities portfolio decreased to $30.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $32.4 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.8 million or 5.6% primarily due to the payoffs of securities.
- Gross loans increased to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $68.4 million or 5.5%.
- Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019 increased to $8.4 million, representing 0.64% of total loans, a increase of $5.4 million, or 175.0%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. OREO at June 30, 2019 was $4.2 million, a decrease of $888,000 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to the sale and valuation adjustment of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.8% of total assets at June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing interest were $120,000 at June 30, 2019. There were no loans past due over 90 and still accruing interest at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $318,500 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21,500 from December 31, 2018.
- The allowance for loan losses was $20.3 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.55% at June 30, 2019, and 1.54% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 240.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 622.3%, at December 31, 2018.
- Total deposits were $1.25 billion at June 30, 2019, up from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $65.7 million or 5.6% compared to December 31, 2018. Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in time deposits.
- Total borrowings were $118.1 million at June 30, 2019, unchanged from December 31, 2018.
- Total equity increased to $167.3 million at June 30, 2019, up from $155.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $12.3 million or 7.9% primarily due to the retention of earnings.
CEO outlook and commentary
Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:
"The Company continues to have strong financial growth in 2019. The stock market has reached record highs and the economy has remained strong, maintaining low unemployment and strong job growth, although there appears to be a slowing global economy. The conflicting data has caused the Fed to pause in raising interest rates and they have stated that they may even lower rates by 25 to 50 basis points by year end. Our Company's assets continue to grow, reaching $1.55 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 5.6% from December 31, 2018. Our loans increased 5.5% from December 31, 2018 to $1.31 billion supporting our growth in assets and interest income. Most important, our net income year to date grew to $14.5 million as of June 30, 2019, a 26% increase from the same period in 2018. As always, competition remains fierce in the Philadelphia area. Our Company continues to be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the market."
This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company and support our profitability; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.
Financial Supplement:
Table 1: Condensed Balance Sheet (Unaudited)
Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
167,793
154,471
Investment securities
30,580
32,391
Loans held for sale
823
419
Loans, net of unearned income
1,309,139
1,241,157
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
(20,290)
(19,075)
Net loans and leases
1,288,849
1,222,082
Premises and equipment, net
6,832
6,783
Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)
26,106
25,809
Other assets
28,811
25,443
Total assets
1,549,794
1,467,398
Liabilities
Noninterest-bearing deposits
341,179
360,329
Interest-bearing deposits
908,408
823,544
Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings
104,650
104,650
Subordinated debentures
13,403
13,403
Other liabilities
14,898
10,476
Total liabilities
1,382,538
1,312,402
Total shareholders' equity
165,561
153,557
Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries
1,695
1,439
Total equity
167,256
154,996
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
1,549,794
1,467,398
Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)
For three months ended June 30,
For six months ended June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Amounts in thousands except share data)
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans
$
18,523
$
14,243
$
35,964
$
27,256
Interest and dividends on investments
290
332
605
681
Interests on federal funds sold and deposits with
banks
1,011
308
1,612
453
Total interest income
19,824
14,883
38,181
28,390
Interest expense:
Interest on deposits
4,520
2,620
8,483
4,573
Interest on borrowings
1,013
665
1,975
1,196
Total interest expense
5,533
3,285
10,458
5,769
Net interest income
14,291
11,598
27,723
22,621
Provision for loan losses
450
200
1,150
600
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
13,841
11,398
26,573
22,021
Noninterest income:
Gain on sale of SBA loans
—
36
40
214
Loan fees
285
409
476
560
Bank owned life insurance income
150
153
297
303
Service fees on deposit accounts
487
399
868
685
Loss on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO
(343)
(509)
(343)
(509)
Other
187
158
347
260
Total noninterest income
766
646
1,685
1,513
Noninterest expense:
Compensation and benefits
2,319
1,953
4,460
3,907
Professional services
521
418
912
792
Occupancy and equipment
473
419
944
840
Data processing
250
194
468
391
FDIC insurance and other assessments
34
92
61
169
OREO expense
117
165
192
334
Other operating expense
803
753
1,640
1,456
Total noninterest expense
4,517
3,994
8,677
7,889
Income before income tax expense
10,090
8,050
19,581
15,645
Income tax expense
2,481
1,923
4,797
3,758
Net income attributable to Company and
noncontrolling interest
7,609
6,127
14,784
11,887
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interest
(141)
(16)
(255)
(16)
Net income attributable to Company
7,468
6,111
14,529
11,871
Preferred stock dividend and discount accretion
8
168
9
407
Net income available to common shareholders
$
7,460
$
5,943
$
14,520
$
11,464
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.69
$
0.66
$
1.35
$
1.28
Diluted
$
0.68
$
0.56
$
1.33
$
1.09
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
10,761,253
9,044,159
10,753,120
8,933,820
Diluted
10,918,872
10,909,130
10,915,533
10,909,294
Table 3: Operating Ratios
Three months ended
Six months ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Return on average assets
1.94
%
1.99
%
1.95
%
2.01
%
Return on average common equity
18.32
%
18.49
%
18.29
%
18.37
%
Interest rate spread
3.09
%
3.59
%
3.16
%
3.68
%
Net interest margin
3.80
%
3.91
%
3.83
%
3.97
%
Efficiency ratio
30.00
%
32.62
%
29.51
%
32.69
%
Table 4: Asset Quality Data
June 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)
Allowance for loan losses
$
20,290
$
19,075
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.55
%
1.54
%
Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans
240.7
%
622.3
%
Non-accrual loans
$
8,429
$
3,065
Efficiency ratio
$
4,236
$
5,124
OREO
