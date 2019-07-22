Log in
Parke Bancorp, Inc. : Announces Q2 2019 Earnings

07/22/2019 | 04:11pm EDT

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank, announced its operating results for the quarter and year ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights for the second quarter and year to date June 30, 2019:

  • Net income available to common shareholders increased $1.5 million, or 25.5%, to $7.5 million, or $0.69 per basic common share and $0.68 per diluted common share for the second quarter of 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $5.9 million, or $0.66 per basic common share and $0.56 per diluted common share for the same period in 2018.
  • Net interest income increased 23.2% to $14.3 million for the second quarter of 2019, compared to $11.6 million for the same quarter of 2018.
  • Net income available to common shareholders increased $3.1 million or 26.7%, to $14.5 million or $1.35 per basic common share and $1.33 per diluted common share for the year to date June 30, 2019, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $11.5 million, or $1.28 per basic common share and $1.09 per diluted common share for the year to date June 30, 2018.
  • Net interest income increased 22.6% to $27.7 million for the year to date June 30, 2019, compared to $22.6 million for the same period in 2018.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 period:

Interest income increased $4.9 million and $9.8 million for the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 periods, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018 primarily due to higher loan volumes and a higher yield on loans. Also contributing were the $703,000 and $1.2 million increases in interest income for the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 from federal funds sold and deposits with banks. Interest expense increased $2.2 million and $4.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 and the year to date June 30, 2019, respectively, compared to the same periods in 2018, primarily due to higher deposit volumes and rates.

The provision for loan losses increased $250,000 for the second quarter of 2019 and increased $550,000 for the year to date June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods in 2018. The increase in the provisions was primarily due to increasing loan volumes.

For the second quarter of 2019, non-interest income increased $120,000 compared to the same period of 2018, The increase was primarily attributable to increased fee income from deposit accounts and a decreased net loss on the sale of Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO"), partially offset by a decrease in loan fees income. For the year to date June 30, 2019 period, non-interest income increased $172,000 primarily due to increased fee incomes from deposit accounts and a decreased net loss on sale of OREO, partially offset by a decrease in the gain on sale of SBA loans.

Non-interest expense increased $523,000 and $788,000 for the second quarter and the year to date June 30, 2019 compared to the same periods of 2018, primarily due to an increase in compensation, professional service, and occupancy costs reflecting the growth of the business.

Income tax expense increased $558,000 for the second quarter of 2019, and increased $1.0 million for the year to date June 30, 2019, compared to the same periods of last year. The increase in income tax expense primarily reflected the increase in pre-tax income for the quarter and year to date June 30, 2019. The effective tax rates for the quarter and year to date June 30, 2019 were 24.6% and 24.5%, respectively, compared to 23.9% and 24.0% for the same periods in 2018.

June 30, 2019 discussion of financial condition

  • Total assets increased to $1.55 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.47 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $82.4 million or 5.6%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $167.8 million at June 30, 2019 as compared to $154.5 million at December 31, 2018. The $13.3 million increase was primarily due to cash inflow from operating activities.
  • The investment securities portfolio decreased to $30.6 million at June 30, 2019, from $32.4 million at December 31, 2018, a decrease of $1.8 million or 5.6% primarily due to the payoffs of securities.
  • Gross loans increased to $1.31 billion at June 30, 2019, from $1.24 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $68.4 million or 5.5%.
  • Nonperforming loans at June 30, 2019 increased to $8.4 million, representing 0.64% of total loans, a increase of $5.4 million, or 175.0%, from $3.1 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2018. OREO at June 30, 2019 was $4.2 million, a decrease of $888,000 compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2018 primarily due to the sale and valuation adjustment of OREO assets. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.8% of total assets at June 30, 2019, as compared to 0.6% of total assets at December 31, 2018. Loans past due over 90 days and still accruing interest were $120,000 at June 30, 2019. There were no loans past due over 90 and still accruing interest at December 31, 2018. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $318,500 at June 30, 2019, an increase of $21,500 from December 31, 2018.
  • The allowance for loan losses was $20.3 million at June 30, 2019, as compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2018. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.55% at June 30, 2019, and 1.54% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans was 240.7% at June 30, 2019, compared to 622.3%, at December 31, 2018.
  • Total deposits were $1.25 billion at June 30, 2019, up from $1.18 billion at December 31, 2018, an increase of $65.7 million or 5.6% compared to December 31, 2018. Deposits growth was primarily due to an increase in time deposits.
  • Total borrowings were $118.1 million at June 30, 2019, unchanged from December 31, 2018.
  • Total equity increased to $167.3 million at June 30, 2019, up from $155.0 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $12.3 million or 7.9% primarily due to the retention of earnings.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"The Company continues to have strong financial growth in 2019. The stock market has reached record highs and the economy has remained strong, maintaining low unemployment and strong job growth, although there appears to be a slowing global economy. The conflicting data has caused the Fed to pause in raising interest rates and they have stated that they may even lower rates by 25 to 50 basis points by year end. Our Company's assets continue to grow, reaching $1.55 billion at June 30, 2019, an increase of 5.6% from December 31, 2018. Our loans increased 5.5% from December 31, 2018 to $1.31 billion supporting our growth in assets and interest income. Most important, our net income year to date grew to $14.5 million as of June 30, 2019, a 26% increase from the same period in 2018. As always, competition remains fierce in the Philadelphia area. Our Company continues to be well positioned to take advantage of opportunities in the market."

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to continue to generate strong net earnings; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to take advantage of opportunities in the improving economy and banking environment; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company and support our profitability; our ability to prudently expand our operations in our market and in new markets; our ability to tightly control expenses; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

 

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets



June 30,


December 31,


2019


2018


 (Amounts in thousands, except share data)

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

167,793



154,471


Investment securities

30,580



32,391


Loans held for sale

823



419


Loans, net of unearned income

1,309,139



1,241,157


Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses

(20,290)



(19,075)


Net loans and leases

1,288,849



1,222,082


Premises and equipment, net

6,832



6,783


Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)

26,106



25,809


Other assets

28,811



25,443


Total assets

1,549,794



1,467,398






Liabilities








Noninterest-bearing deposits

341,179



360,329


Interest-bearing deposits

908,408



823,544


Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings

104,650



104,650


Subordinated debentures

13,403



13,403


Other liabilities

14,898



10,476


Total liabilities

1,382,538



1,312,402






Total shareholders' equity

165,561



153,557


Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiaries

1,695



1,439


Total equity

167,256



154,996






Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

1,549,794



1,467,398


















 

Table 2: Consolidated Income Statement (Unaudited)


For three months ended June 30,


For six months ended June  30,


2019


2018


2019


2018


(Amounts in thousands except share data)


Interest income:








Interest and fees on loans

$

18,523



$

14,243



$

35,964



$

27,256


Interest and dividends on investments

290



332



605



681


Interests on federal funds sold and deposits with
banks

1,011



308



1,612



453


Total interest income

19,824



14,883



38,181



28,390


Interest expense:








Interest on deposits

4,520



2,620



8,483



4,573


Interest on borrowings

1,013



665



1,975



1,196


Total interest expense

5,533



3,285



10,458



5,769


Net interest income

14,291



11,598



27,723



22,621


Provision for loan losses

450



200



1,150



600


Net interest income after provision for loan losses

13,841



11,398



26,573



22,021


Noninterest income:








Gain on sale of SBA loans



36



40



214


Loan fees

285



409



476



560


Bank owned life insurance income

150



153



297



303


Service fees on deposit accounts

487



399



868



685


Loss on sale and valuation adjustments of OREO

(343)



(509)



(343)



(509)


Other

187



158



347



260


Total noninterest income

766



646



1,685



1,513


Noninterest expense:








Compensation and benefits

2,319



1,953



4,460



3,907


Professional services

521



418



912



792


Occupancy and equipment

473



419



944



840


Data processing

250



194



468



391


FDIC insurance and other assessments

34



92



61



169


OREO expense

117



165



192



334


Other operating expense

803



753



1,640



1,456


Total noninterest expense

4,517



3,994



8,677



7,889


Income before income tax expense

10,090



8,050



19,581



15,645


Income tax expense

2,481



1,923



4,797



3,758


Net income attributable to Company and
noncontrolling interest

7,609



6,127



14,784



11,887


Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling
interest

(141)



(16)



(255)



(16)


Net income attributable to Company

7,468



6,111



14,529



11,871


Preferred stock dividend and discount accretion

8



168



9



407


Net income available to common shareholders

$

7,460



$

5,943



$

14,520



$

11,464


Earnings per common share:








Basic

$

0.69



$

0.66



$

1.35



$

1.28


Diluted

$

0.68



$

0.56



$

1.33



$

1.09


Weighted average shares outstanding:








Basic

10,761,253



9,044,159



10,753,120



8,933,820


Diluted

10,918,872



10,909,130



10,915,533



10,909,294


 

Table 3: Operating Ratios


Three months ended


Six months ended


June 30,


June 30,


2019


2018


2019


2018

Return on average assets

1.94

%


1.99

%


1.95

%


2.01

%

Return on average common equity

18.32

%


18.49

%


18.29

%


18.37

%

Interest rate spread

3.09

%


3.59

%


3.16

%


3.68

%

Net interest margin

3.80

%


3.91

%


3.83

%


3.97

%

Efficiency ratio

30.00

%


32.62

%


29.51

%


32.69

%

 

Table 4: Asset Quality Data




June 30,


December 31, 




2019


2018


(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)

Allowance for loan losses  

$


20,290




$

19,075


Allowance for loan losses to total loans  



1.55

%




1.54

%

Allowance for loan losses to non-accrual loans  



240.7

%




622.3

%

Non-accrual loans  

$


8,429




$

3,065


Efficiency ratio

$


4,236




$

5,124


OREO










 

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parke-bancorp-inc-announces-q2-2019-earnings-300888914.html

SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
