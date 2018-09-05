Parker Center Funeral & Candlelight March, Wednesday, Sept. 5th

Homeless & housing advocates will lead a funeral procession from the Old Bandstand (across from La Placita Olvera) to Parker Center to mourn the destruction of the former L.A. police headquarters, after the group’s petition for a temporary restraining order to halt demolition of the building was denied.



Wednesday, September 5th, 7:30 p.m. – Candlelight Funeral Procession from The Old Bandstand (in Los Angeles Plaza Park) to Parker Center (passing by City Hall)



Advocates proposed repurposing the building to create over 700 units of housing for the homeless; instead, city officials will now proceed with their plans for a $900M luxury office tower for city workers.

On Wed., Sept. 5th, housing and homeless advocates from the Coalition to Preserve LA, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) and its Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) will start gathering at 7:30 p.m., at the Old Bandstand at Los Angeles Plaza Park (845 N Alameda St., Los Angeles, adjacent to Placita Olvera—and directly across from 535 N. Main St.) for a candlelight funeral and march in memory of Parker Center, the former Los Angeles Police Department Headquarters. The funeral march, which will pass by—and briefly stop at—the East Steps of City Hall, will kick off at approximately 7:45pm on its path down N. Main Street to 1st Street and on to 150 N. Los Angeles Street, the site of Parker Center. (link to funeral march route map here)

What: Funeral & Candlelight March to Mourn Destruction of Parker Center

Housing advocates to mourn the demolition of Parker Center. Solemn funeral cortege from the Old Bandstand across from Our Lady Queen of Angels Church to City Hall and then on to Parker Center.

When: Wednesday, September 5, 2018 7:30 p.m. Where: STARTING POINT: The Old Bandstand at Los Angeles Plaza Park (Directions) Just South of 125 Paseo De La Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012 (and directly across from Our Lady Queen of Angels Church: 535 N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012) END POINT: Parker Center, 150 N. Los Angeles Street Los Angeles, 90012 Who: • Michael Weinstein, President, AHF • Jill Stewart, Coalition to Preserve LA Executive Director • Samantha Granberry - Executive Director of the Healthy Housing Foundation and Vice President, AHF Sales & Strategic Partnerships • And other community leaders and homeless advocates B-ROLL: 40-50+ marchers holding candles, placards & white lilies, masks, skeletons & music

The funeral and march will allow advocates and the public to mourn the loss of Parker Center, which advocates had proposed retrofitting and repurposing to create over 700 units of housing for homeless and other at-risk individuals.

However, a petition for a temporary restraining order (TRO) filed by housing advocates to halt demolition of the building was denied two weeks ago, paving the way for City Hall and the City Council to proceed with their out-of-touch plans to build a $900 million luxury office tower exclusively for city workers at a time when over 53,000 individuals in Los Angeles County—including over 31,000 in the City of Los Angeles—remain homeless.

L.A. ranks second-to-last among major metro areas in providing homeless shelter.

