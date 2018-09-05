Parker Center Funeral & Candlelight March, Wednesday, Sept. 5th

On Wed., Sept. 5th, housing and homeless
advocates from the Coalition
to Preserve LA, AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF)
and its Healthy Housing Foundation (HHF) will start gathering at 7:30
p.m., at the Old Bandstand at Los Angeles Plaza Park (845 N
Alameda St., Los Angeles, adjacent to Placita Olvera—and directly across
from 535 N. Main St.) for a candlelight funeral and march in memory
of Parker Center, the former Los Angeles Police Department
Headquarters. The funeral march, which will pass by—and briefly stop
at—the East Steps of City Hall, will kick off at approximately 7:45pm on
its path down N. Main Street to 1st Street and on to 150 N.
Los Angeles Street, the site of Parker Center. (link to funeral march
route map here)
What: Funeral & Candlelight March to Mourn Destruction
of Parker Center
Housing advocates to mourn the demolition of
Parker Center. Solemn funeral cortege from the Old Bandstand across from
Our Lady Queen of Angels Church to City Hall and then on to Parker
Center.
When:
Wednesday, September 5, 2018 7:30 p.m.
Where:
STARTING POINT: The Old Bandstand at Los Angeles Plaza
Park
(Directions)
Just South of 125 Paseo De La Plaza, Los Angeles, CA 90012
(and directly across from Our Lady Queen of Angels Church: 535
N Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90012)
END POINT: Parker Center, 150 N. Los Angeles Street Los
Angeles, 90012
Who:
• Michael Weinstein, President, AHF
• Jill Stewart, Coalition to Preserve LA Executive Director
• Samantha Granberry - Executive Director of the Healthy
Housing Foundation and Vice President, AHF Sales & Strategic
Partnerships
• And other community leaders and homeless advocates
B-ROLL:
40-50+ marchers holding candles, placards & white lilies, masks,
skeletons & music
The funeral and march will allow advocates and the public to mourn the
loss of Parker Center, which advocates had proposed retrofitting and
repurposing to create over 700 units of housing for homeless and other
at-risk individuals.
However, a petition for a temporary restraining order (TRO) filed by
housing advocates to halt demolition of the building was denied two
weeks ago, paving the way for City Hall and the City Council to proceed
with their out-of-touch plans to build a $900 million luxury office
tower exclusively for city workers at a time when over 53,000
individuals in Los Angeles County—including over 31,000 in the City of
Los Angeles—remain homeless.
L.A. ranks second-to-last among major metro areas in providing homeless
shelter.
AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS
organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over
978,000 individuals in 41 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin
America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn
more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org,
find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth
and follow us on Twitter: @aidshealthcare
and Instagram: @aidshealthcare
