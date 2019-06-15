Parker Cleveland Wheel & Brake New Upgrade Kit Is Now Available for Daher TBM 900 and TBM 930 Aircraft

New aftermarket conversion kit available exclusively from Parker features higher-strength design, lighter weight, and ease of maintenance

Parker Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today announced the availability of its Cleveland Wheels & Brakes conversion kit for the Daher TBM 900, TBM 930, and the current production TBM 940 single-engine turboprop aircraft. Manufactured by the Parker Aerospace Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division, the conversion kit is stronger and lighter with many design improvements for easier maintenance. Additionally, the kits can also retrofit the TBM 700B, TBM700 C, TBM 850, TBM 900 aircraft, and current production TBM 910.

Upgrade benefits over previous assembly

Supported globally through Parker’s worldwide distribution network, the new wheel design features high-strength forging that has been optimized to provide a 14.7 percent weight reduction. Wheel enhancements also include the addition of rupture discs to help prevent accidental over-inflation of tires and a sleeker, bold design that better integrates with the stylish look of the Daher TBM 900/930 models.

In terms of brake improvements, Parker redesigned the housing to be free of helical inserts and to incorporate wear-pin indicators, making tools unnecessary to check minimum wear-life thickness. In addition to a 3.7-percent weight reduction, the number of nuts and bolts used to fasten the torque tube and housing together is optimized for easier assembly and maintenance.

Certification and availability

The Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division received its technical standard order (TSO) authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for the aftermarket configuration of the wheels and brakes of the Daher TBM 900/930 models. In addition to being certified as a drop-in replacement assembly, the new wheels and brakes will also become the original equipment on the newly manufactured turboprops.

“Daher’s TBM family of aircraft holds the distinction of being among the fastest single-engine production airplanes in existence while also being elegantly stylish,” said Parker Aircraft Wheel & Brake Business Team Leader Tom Dorinsky. “We are thrilled to provide owners and operators of these high-performance airplanes with a wheel and brake conversion kit that matches up to their standards.”

The new conversion kit (P/N 199-291) is available now. For more information, or to obtain pricing and order the kit, please call the retailer of your choice, Aviall, or the Parker Wheel & Brake Division directly at 1-800-BRAKING (1-800-272-5464).

The Parker Aerospace stand is in hall 5, stand #C210, at the Paris Air Show, June 17-23, 2019.

About Parker Aerospace. Parker Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration, manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control, hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management, lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and innovation for commercial and military aircraft.

About Parker Hannifin. Parker Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com or @parkerhannifin.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190615005013/en/