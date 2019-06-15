Parker Cleveland Wheel & Brake New Upgrade Kit Is Now Available for Daher TBM 900 and TBM 930 Aircraft

Parker
Aerospace, a business segment of Parker Hannifin Corporation
(NYSE:PH), the global leader in motion and control technologies, today
announced the availability of its Cleveland Wheels & Brakes conversion
kit for the Daher TBM 900, TBM 930, and the current production TBM 940
single-engine turboprop aircraft. Manufactured by the Parker Aerospace Aircraft
Wheel & Brake Division, the conversion kit is stronger and
lighter with many design improvements for easier maintenance.
Additionally, the kits can also retrofit the TBM 700B, TBM700 C, TBM
850, TBM 900 aircraft, and current production TBM 910.
Upgrade benefits over previous assembly
Supported globally through Parker’s worldwide distribution network, the
new wheel design features high-strength forging that has been optimized
to provide a 14.7 percent weight reduction. Wheel enhancements also
include the addition of rupture discs to help prevent accidental
over-inflation of tires and a sleeker, bold design that better
integrates with the stylish look of the Daher TBM 900/930 models.
In terms of brake improvements, Parker redesigned the housing to be free
of helical inserts and to incorporate wear-pin indicators, making tools
unnecessary to check minimum wear-life thickness. In addition to a
3.7-percent weight reduction, the number of nuts and bolts used to
fasten the torque tube and housing together is optimized for easier
assembly and maintenance.
Certification and availability
The Aircraft Wheel & Brake Division received its technical standard
order (TSO) authorization from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)
for the aftermarket configuration of the wheels and brakes of the Daher
TBM 900/930 models. In addition to being certified as a drop-in
replacement assembly, the new wheels and brakes will also become the
original equipment on the newly manufactured turboprops.
“Daher’s TBM family of aircraft holds the distinction of being among the
fastest single-engine production airplanes in existence while also being
elegantly stylish,” said Parker
Aircraft Wheel & Brake Business Team Leader Tom Dorinsky. “We
are thrilled to provide owners and operators of these high-performance
airplanes with a wheel and brake conversion kit that matches up to their
standards.”
The new conversion kit (P/N 199-291) is available now. For more
information, or to obtain pricing and order the kit, please call the
retailer of your choice, Aviall, or the Parker
Wheel & Brake Division directly at 1-800-BRAKING
(1-800-272-5464).
The Parker Aerospace stand is in hall 5, stand #C210, at the Paris Air
Show, June 17-23, 2019.
About Parker Aerospace. Parker
Aerospace is a global leader in the research, design, integration,
manufacture, certification, and lifetime service of flight control,
hydraulic, fuel and inerting, fluid conveyance, thermal management,
lubrication, and pneumatic systems and components for aerospace and
other high-technology markets. The company supports the world’s aircraft
and aeroengine manufacturers, providing a century of experience and
innovation for commercial and military aircraft.
About Parker Hannifin. Parker
Hannifin is a Fortune 250 global leader in motion and control
technologies. For more than 100 years the company has engineered the
success of its customers in a wide range of diversified industrial and
aerospace markets. Learn more at www.parker.com
or @parkerhannifin.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190615005013/en/