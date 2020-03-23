Log in
Parker Drilling Company : Appoints Sandy Esslemont President, Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors

03/23/2020 | 06:01pm EDT

HOUSTON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parker Drilling Company ("Parker" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors, following a global search led by Heidrick & Struggles, has appointed Sandy Esslemont, a veteran of the oil & gas industry, to serve as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Esslemont will also join the Company's Board of Directors. He succeeds Gary Rich, who retired from the Company at the end of 2019.

Gene Davis, Chairman of the Parker Board, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Sandy as Parker's new chief executive. The Board conducted an extensive, global search for the best executive positioned to drive Parker's growth and profitability. With a track record of creating value for multiple companies and across industry cycles, we are confident that Sandy has the vision, experience, deep knowledge of our business, and leadership qualities to propel the Company forward, and we look forward to working with him." 

Mr. Esslemont commented, "I have admired Parker for its reputation for service and reliability, which has been earned over many years through strong customer relationships and a value-added offering. It is an honor to join Parker, and I look forward to working with the Board and the talented Parker team to create value for the Company and for our stakeholders."

Mr. Esslemont has more than 37 years of international oil & gas industry experience in drilling operations, petroleum technology, and executive management. He has held leadership roles at privately held, publicly-traded, and venture-backed companies in roles based in the U.S., Africa, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East, the majority of which are in the oilfield services and related industries. Prior to joining Parker, he served as CEO for Abrado, a Houston-based company he helped found, and before that was CEO and Chairman of SensorTran Inc., which was sold to Halliburton under his leadership.

Mr. Esslemont holds a BSc in Mechanical Engineering from Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, and is an active member of Society of Petroleum Engineers.

About Parker Drilling

Parker Drilling provides drilling services and rental tools to the energy industry. The Company's drilling services business serves operators through the use of Parker-owned and customer-owned rig fleets in select U.S. and international markets, specializing in remote and harsh environment regions. The Company's rental tools services business supplies premium equipment and well services to operators on land and offshore in the U.S. and international markets. More information about Parker Drilling can be found on the Company's website at www.parkerdrilling.com.

Contact: Investor Relations, (+1) (281) 406-2000, IR@parkerdrilling.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parker-drilling-company-appoints-sandy-esslemont-president-chief-executive-officer-and-member-of-the-board-of-directors-301028238.html

SOURCE Parker Drilling Company


© PRNewswire 2020
