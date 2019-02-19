Parker Waichman LLP : Construction Accident Seriously Injures One

[Attachment] Construction accident

LONG ISLAND, NY - According to LongIsland.com, a construction worker was hit by a steel plate and was knocked into a hole. Reports indicate that both of the man's legs were severed.

The police were called to the scene of the accident at about 8:05 in the morning. The incident occurred at a construction site located at Corncrib Lane and Locust Lane. The victim had lost his legs below the knee and was at the bottom of a 10-foot deep pit. Police have not released the name of the victim but stated that he is a 39-year-old man. The officers were able to remove the victim from the hole and apply tourniquets to his legs to staunch the bleeding.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is now in stable condition.

Construction work is the most hazardous private sector job in the United States. These incidents are investigated by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). OSHA has compiled a set of the four most dangerous types of construction workplace accidents. The 'fatal four' kill hundreds of construction workers each year.

The deadly list includes falls, being struck by an object, caught in between accidents, and electrocutions. Nearly all construction site accidents could have been prevented through the use of caution and strict adherence to workplace safety requirements and proper, thorough training of workers. When these types of accidents and injuries occur, OSHA will conduct an investigation to determine if the site violated any of the safety regulations that they are required to follow. Violating companies can face steep fees and criminal charges.